AUD/JPY remains depressed near 84.80 ahead of key data

- AUD/JPY is under pressure in the Asian session.
- Aussie falters on disappointed PMI data.
- Yen remains sidelined as risk-sentiment improved.
AUD/JPY edges lower in the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The cross-currency pair erased some of its previous day’s gain to trade lower.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY trades at 84.86, down 0.07% for the day.
The move in the pair was primarily sponsored by the negative sentiment surrounding the aussie post dismal economic data. The IHS Markit Composite PMI decreased to 58.0 in May, below the market expectation of 58.1. The IHS Markit Services Index also came at the lower side with 58.0 in May against the market consensus at 58.8. The Australia Construction Activity declined to 58.3 in May as compared to 59.1 in April.
Meanwhile, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) released on Wednesday, showed the Australian economy grew by 1.8% in Q1, beating the market expectations.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen gained on its safe haven appeal amid rising coronavirus cases and extension of lockdown in the home country. The policymaker's downward economic assessment raises doubts about the pace of economic recovery.
It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures are trading at 4,208, up 0.14% for the day.
As for now, investors await the Japan PMI data, Australian Retail Sales Data, and Balance of Trade to gauge the market sentiment.
AUD/JPY Additional Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|84.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.76
|Daily SMA50
|84.29
|Daily SMA100
|83.18
|Daily SMA200
|79.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.2
|Previous Daily Low
|84.76
|Previous Weekly High
|85.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.98
|Previous Monthly High
|85.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
