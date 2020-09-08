AUD/JPY remains bid after Aussie Business Confidence

- AUD/JPY trades 0.12% higher on the day at 77.36.
- Australia's Business Confidence bettered estimates but remained fragile.
- Japan's weak GDP could keep the anti-risk yen under pressure.
AUD/JPY continues to trade in the green above 77.30 after National Australia Bank's Business Confidence index for August came in better-than-expected.
The index improved to -8 in August from July's -14 instead of an expected decline to -22. However, the Business Conditions Index fell to -6 in August from July's 0, missing the expected rise to 2 by a significant margin. As such, the AUD is struggling to extend gains on the improvement in the Business Confidence numbers.
However, more substantial buying pressure may emerge during the day ahead, as the futures tied to the S&P 500 are currently pointing to the risk-on sentiment with a 0.7% gain.
The Japanese yen is also likely to remain under pressure, courtesy of the dismal Japanese economic data released early Tuesday. Japan's gross domestic product contracted an annualized 28.1% from the previous quarter in the three months through June, compared to the initial estimate of a 27.8% fall, the Cabinet Office reported Tuesday.
The biggest economic slide since 1995 comes when Japan's ruling party is preparing to pick up a new prime minister following Shinzo Abe's resignation on the grounds of health concerns.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|77.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.83
|Daily SMA50
|75.86
|Daily SMA100
|73.71
|Daily SMA200
|72.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.6
|Previous Daily Low
|77.24
|Previous Weekly High
|78.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.77
|Previous Monthly High
|78.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
