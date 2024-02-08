AUD/JPY refreshes weekly top after Chinese inflation, eyes 97.00 amid positive risk tone

- AUD/JPY gains positive traction for the third straight day and climbs to a fresh weekly peak.
- RBA’s warning of more rate hikes and China’s steps to stabilize markets underpin the Aussie.
- A positive risk tone weighs on the safe-haven JPY and remains supportive of the momentum.
The AUD/JPY cross attracts some buying for the third successive day and rallies to a fresh weekly top, around the 96.85 region during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices, however, remain well within a multi-day-old trading range, warranting some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent recovery from mid-95.00s, or the monthly trough touched last week.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to be underpinned by the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish outlook earlier this week, warning that a further rate increase could not be ruled out in the wake of still sticky inflation. Adding to this, China's steps to shore up its battered stock market help offset underwhelming domestic inflation figures and lend additional support to the China-proxy Aussie.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.3% over the month in January and declined 0.8% on a yearly basis, both missing expectations for a 0.4% rise and 0.5% fall, respectively. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) came in slightly better than anticipated and fell by the 2.5% YoY rate in January, though does little to ease deflationary concerns.
Meanwhile, the prevalent risk-on mood is seen denting demand for the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY), which is further weighed down by less hawkish remarks by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Uchida Shinichi. Speaking at a Meeting with Local Leaders in Nara, Uchida said that the BoJ would like to maintain a stable, accommodative monetary environment as the uncertainty over the outlook remains high.
Uchida, meanwhile, expects Japan's economic recovery to continue and the positive wage-inflation cycle to strengthen, while echoing the BoJ's view that the likelihood of sustainably achieving price target is gradually heightening. Furthermore, investors seem convinced that wage growth this year may outpace that of 2023 and pave the way for the BoJ to exit its decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy setting.
This, in turn, should limit any meaningful depreciating move for the JPY and cap gains for the AUD/JPY cross. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for a further intraday appreciating move for spot prices.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|96.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.03
|Daily SMA50
|96.7
|Daily SMA100
|96.38
|Daily SMA200
|95.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.79
|Previous Daily Low
|96.44
|Previous Weekly High
|97.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.5
|Previous Monthly High
|97.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
