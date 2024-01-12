AUD/JPY refreshes daily top after Chinese inflation and trade data, remains below mid-97.00s

- AUD/JPY catches fresh bids on Friday and reverses a part of the overnight retracement slide.
- Hopes for additional stimulus from China boosts the Aussie and lends support to the cross.
- Dovish BoJ expectations undermine the JPY, though geopolitical risks cap gains for spot prices.
The AUD/JPY cross attracts some dip-buying near the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 97.00 mark, and climbs to a fresh daily peak following the release of Chinese inflation figures. Spot prices currently trade just below mid-97.00s, up nearly 0.20% for the day, reversing a part of the previous day's retracement slide from the highest level since December 4.
The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in China declined for the third consecutive month, by the 0.3% YoY rate in December. Adding to this, The Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, fell 2.7% YoY in December, marking the 15th straight month of drop. The data fuelled speculations that the government may announce additional stimulus to address deflationary risks.
Furthermore, China's Customs reported that the country's 2023 exports and imports of goods were better than expected, boosting the China-proxy Aussie and assisting the AUD/JPY cross to gain positive traction. In fact, China's 2023 Yuan-denominated exports rose by 0.6% YoY, signalling that global trade is starting to recover. However, imports were down 0.3% YoY, suggesting sluggish domestic demand and adding to worries about slow economic recovery.
Apart from this, geopolitical risks stemming from the Israel-Hamas war benefit the Japanese Yen's (JPY) relative safe-haven status and contribute to capping the AUD/JPY cross. Any meaningful downside, however, still seems elusive in the wake of expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is unlikely to pivot away from its ultra-dovish policy stance anytime soon in the wake of the government stimulus measures following a devastating earthquake in Japan.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets around the AUD/JPY cross. Even from a technical perspective, spot prices have been oscillating in a familiar band over the past three weeks or so. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained breakout through the trading range before positioning for a firm near-term trajectory for spot prices.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|97.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.67
|Daily SMA50
|96.87
|Daily SMA100
|95.91
|Daily SMA200
|94.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.8
|Previous Daily Low
|97.08
|Previous Weekly High
|97.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.84
|Previous Monthly High
|98.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
