AUD/JPY refreshes daily lows below 81.00 amid risk-off mood

AUD/JPY maintains its previous downside momentum for the fourth straight day.

Coronavirus Jitters, RBA dovish view, dismal Chinese CPI data weighed on Aussie.

The Japnese Yen attracts bids on its safe-haven appeal following upbeat GDP figures.

AUD/JPY edges lower on Thursday in the early European session. The pair opened higher but failed to preserve the momentum and touched the intraday low.

At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 80.95, down 0.28% for the day.

The Aussie depreciated following a combination of factors. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its plans to taper bond buying but extended the length of the programme to at least mid-February as coronavirus induced lockdown hit the economy.

Furthermore, New South Wales reported 1,405 new virus cases as compared to 1,480 a day earlier.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,514.07, down 0.13% for the day.

On the other hand, the Japanese Yen locks in some gains on general risk-aversion among rising COVID-19 infections and its threat to global economic recovery.

Japan reported a higher Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at 0.5% in Q2 as compared to a revised 1.1% fall in Q1.

Investors turn their attention to European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision to gauge the market sentiment.

AUD/JPY additional levels

AUD/JPY Overview Today last price 80.98 Today Daily Change -0.22 Today Daily Change % -0.27 Today daily open 81.2 Trends Daily SMA20 80.28 Daily SMA50 81.07 Daily SMA100 82.72 Daily SMA200 82.09 Levels Previous Daily High 81.65 Previous Daily Low 80.97 Previous Weekly High 82.03 Previous Weekly Low 79.98 Previous Monthly High 81.58 Previous Monthly Low 77.9 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 81.23 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 81.39 Daily Pivot Point S1 80.9 Daily Pivot Point S2 80.6 Daily Pivot Point S3 80.23 Daily Pivot Point R1 81.58 Daily Pivot Point R2 81.95 Daily Pivot Point R3 82.25



