- AUD/JPY defends 83.00, bears refuse to leave town.
- The yen remains underpinned as risk appetite wanes.
- The currency weighed heavy on multiple factors; AUD employment data eyed.
The AUD/JPY is trading just above the 83.00 level, lacking any traction to the upside. The cross continues its ongoing bearish momentum, which began on November 02 onwards. The pair is trading at 83.09, down 0.15% on the day.
The yen pushed higher alongside commodity currency as risk appetite waned overnight. US Treasury yields also fell across the curve, as markets digested news that dovish Fed Governor Lael Brainard has been interviewed for the Fed’s chair position. The pair’s currency ranges in the near term and looks to extend the hefty losses previously incurred.
To recap last week’s price action, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) exit from yield curve control crashed markets through its cap on three-year bond yields. This illustrates the growing pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy as the world economy recovers from the pandemic. But it has also exposed a serious problem causing stress to AUD/JPY with the whole yield curve control policy: unlike asset purchases, which can quickly be tapered when the economy improves, making a smooth exit from a cap on bond yields is challenging. That means the episode has important lessons for other central banks, such as the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which either use yield curve control or have considered the policy.
“Putting all the experience together it’s quite unlikely that we will have a yield target again,” said RBA governor Philip Lowe. “And it is not just because of the experience of last week,” he adds.
Looking ahead, the US CPI will be eyed, with the next relevant event in the Australian Employment data eagerly awaited on Thursday.
Technical Levels
The AUD/JPY daily chart indicates a major resistance at 84.77, 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). More towards the north 86.08, November 1st high can be tested. If it breaks the one-month high of 86.08 is the last barrier to the upside is seen at 87.00.
As for the support, the 200, 50 and 100-day SMA, with corresponding values at 82.85, 82.52 and 81.90 are the lines of defence for the pair.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has a gradual bearish bias and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has lit the sell-out signal.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.10
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|83.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.86
|Daily SMA50
|82.49
|Daily SMA100
|81.92
|Daily SMA200
|82.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.1
|Previous Daily Low
|83.12
|Previous Weekly High
|86.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.82
|Previous Monthly High
|86.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.88
EUR/USD continues to hover around 1.1600-mark, US inflation figures eyed
The EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 level during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The single currency was trading at 1.1592, up by 0.01% for the day so far. The spot ranged from a low of 1.1569 to a high of 1.1609 overnight.
GBP/USD: Risk reversal pauses two-day downtrend despite Brexit jitters
One-month risk reversal (RR) of GBP/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, snaps a two-day downtrend by the end of Tuesday’s North American session. In doing so, the RR prints 0.0000 level, following the -0.042 and -0.050 numbers. Although the options market data suggests that the GBP/USD sellers have stepped back, concerns over Brexit, recently fueled by comments from an Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, challenge the pair buyers.
Gold faces rejection at key $1,834 level ahead of US inflation
Gold price has turned south after facing rejection at the September highs of $1,834 on a couple of occasions, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the all-important US inflation data. Investors expected the US CPI data to provide fresh hints on the Fed’s rate hike timing.
Shiba Inu price prepares to breakout from buy zone, 220% surge likely
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. Fortunately for the holders, this coiling-up has resulted in a continuation pattern that suggests an exponential move is likely to occur.
US Producer Price Index: Gains promise higher consumer costs Premium
Sometimes what doesn’t happen is the story. Producer Prices in the US rose at a record pace for the second month in a row, but in markets wary of accelerating inflation this news knocked Treasury yields down to a six-week low.