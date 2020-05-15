AUD/JPY: Pullback from session highs continues after mixed China data

- AUD/JPY extends losses after China reports a big drop in consumer spending.
- China's Industrial Production rose in April, but failed to put a bid under the AUD.
- Risk-off tone in the S&P 500 futures is likely adding to bearish pressures.
AUD/JPY fell from 69.33 to 69.26 following the release of the China data at 1:30 GMT, extending the pullback from the session high of 69.53 observed in early Asia.
China’s Industrial Production rose 3.9% year-on-year in April versus expectations for a 1.1% rise and up from March’s -1.1% reading. While factory activity expanded at a faster pace, consumer spending, as represented by Retail Sales, again declined.
Retail Sales dropped by 7.5% in April versus expectations for a 7% drop, having declined by 15.8% in the preceding month. The AUD, therefore, is having a tough time cheering the uptick in China's Industrial Production.
Downside pressures could also be emanating from the risk-off tone in the US stock futures. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are down 0.30%. The index futures were up nearly 0.20% in early Asia.
Wall Street put in a positive performance on Thursday in hopes of an additional fiscal stimulus package. White House’s advisor Larry Kudlow was out on the wires late Thursday, stating that the American economy could witness a “V-shaped” recovery. The policymaker, however, said that the President is not in favor of a general stimulus package but more inclined to provide aid to states related to pandemic.
Kudlow’s comments likely took the wind out of the S&P 500 futures and growth-linked currencies like the Aussie dollar. The AUD/JPY pair could suffer deeper losses if the risk-of tone seen in the US stock futures permeates into the Asian indices, which are currently trading mixed.
While Australia is looking to reopen its economy, recession fears are on the rise and could weigh on thee AUD. The big four Australian banks – Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank and ANZ Bank – have pencilled in almost $5 billion in provisions for bad and doubtful debts caused by the pandemic and are prepared for recession, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.
Technical levels
-
- R3 70.47
- R2 69.93
- R1 69.62
- PP 69.09
-
- S1 68.77
- S2 68.24
- S3 67.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clinging to 1.08 as German GDP shrinks as expected
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses related to comments from the Fed's Powell and President Trump. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales are highly-anticipated.
GBP/USD eyes biggest weekly loss in two months, US data in focus
GBP/USD prints five-day losing streak as Brexit/virus woes weigh on the Cable. European Commission launched legal action against UK, N. Ireland, fisheries remain as tough points in Brexit talks. US Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index eyed.
US Retail Sales Preview: Old news and largely priced into market levels
Retail Sales are forecast to decline 12% in April, half again as much as the March plunge and almost equaling the 12.4% crushing in the six months of the second half of 2008 when the financial crisis overwhelmed the US economy.
Gold climbs to fresh multi-week tops, closer to $1740 level
Gold finally broke out of its bullish consolidation phase and jumped to fresh multi-week tops, around the $1738-39 region in the last hour.
WTI: 4H chart retains bull bias despite rejection at $28.24
WTI's 4-hour chart shows a symmetrical triangle breakout, having faced rejection above $28.20 during the overnight trade. The bias remains bullish, as the symmetrical triangle breakout confirmed on the 4-hour chart on Thu is still valid.