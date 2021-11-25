AUD/JPY Price Analysis: The break of a bullish flag opens the door for a retest of YTD high around 86.25

- AUD/JPY slides for the second day in a row, despite risk-on market sentiment.
- On Thursday, the AUD/JPY remained subdued, without clear direction.
The AUD/JPY falls during the day, down some 0.15%, trading at 82.93 during the day at the time of writing. Despite thin liquidity conditions, the market sentiment remains upbeat as the US Markets remain closed in the observance of Thanksgiving. Major US equity futures indices rise between 0.11% and 0.23%, carrying on with the market mood witnessed in the European session.
On Thursday, during the overnight session, the AUD/JPY pair remained dull, trading in a choppy range, with the 50, the 100, and the 200-hour simple moving average (HSMA) are located within the 82.90-83.17 area, implying that in the near-term the AUD/JPY is range-bound.
That said, the AUD/JPY in the near term would lie mostly in pure market sentiment unless the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which has been more dovish than expected, changes its dovish posture towards a hawkish one. That would originate flows towards the Australian dollar without considering as much the market sentiment.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY has an upward bias, despite the ongoing correction, that has witnessed a test of the 50-day moving average (DMA), which was pierced on Wednesday but regained by AUD bulls on Thursday. At press time, the 50-DMA sits at 82.98, a level that would need to be reclaimed by AUD bulls.
The outcome of a daily close above 83.00 could pave the way for further upside. The first resistance for AUD/JPY traders to overcome would be the November 19 swing high at 83.35, followed by the November 16 cycle high at 84.15.
On the other hand, failure to reclaim 83.00 would open the door towards the 100-DMA at 81.85, though it would find some hurdles on the way down, like the November 19 swing low at 82.15.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|83.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.88
|Daily SMA50
|82.96
|Daily SMA100
|81.88
|Daily SMA200
|82.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.25
|Previous Daily Low
|82.74
|Previous Weekly High
|84.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.16
|Previous Monthly High
|86.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
