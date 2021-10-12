- AUD/JPY reaches a fresh three-month high around the 83.80 range.
- AUD/JPY: A Doji in the daily chart depicts that the pair might correct lower before resuming the uptrend, supported by momentum indicators.
The AUD/JPY is trading unchanged as the Asian session begins and is trading at 83.48, barely down 0.01%, during the day at the time of writing. The market sentiment is mixed, as depicted by Asian equity futures, seesawing between gainers and losers.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
On Tuesday, the AUD/JPY reached 83.80 above the middle of the Andrew Pitchfork channel, but strong seeling pressure capped the move, retreating the cross-currency to 83.50. A breach of the latter could accelerate an upside move towards the July 6 high at 84.19, but oversold levels at the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 73, suggests the pair could be headed for a correction towards the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 82.37, before resuming a move towards higher prices. Nevertheless, in case of a push below the 200-DMA, the September 3 high at 82.02 will be the next support before reaching the 100-DMA at 81.83.
Worth notice: the October 12 price action portrayed a Doji in the middle of the Pitchfork channel, meaning the pair could reverse the upward trend.
1-hour chart
The AUD/JPY is trading within a narrow range between 83.50-83.80. A break beyond the upside level could open the way towards 84.00. However, the Relative Strength Index at 53, suggesting that an upside move might be on the cards. Failure to an upside break could signal that consolidation or a correction could lie ahead for the AUD/JPY in the near term.
On the flip side, a break beneath the bottom level will find the daily pivot at 83.41 as the first support level, followed by the 83.00 psychological level. A breach beneath the latter would exert downward pressure on the pair towards the confluence of the 50-simple moving average (SMA) and the S1 pivot level around the 83.12-83.22 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses near fresh 2021 lows
EUR/USD remains under selling pressure and trades around 1.1530. Dismal German data and Fed’s speakers hinting at soon-to-come tapering weighing on the pair. A sour market mood adds to dollar’s strength.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.3600
GBP/USD edged higher during the European trading hours but lost its traction in the second half of the day. Nevertheless, the pair met support around 1.3570 and returned to 1.3600, where it closed on Monday.
Gold idles critical support, $1,720/1,800 eyed
The price of gold is higher by some 0.38% around the close of Wall Street as US equities plummet. Meanwhile, the carry trade and commodity currencies are taking up the top leader boards, where rate hikes are now being priced in.
Shiba Inu price has one-way ticket toward $0.00003500
Shiba Inu price action is still in a bull run since the end of September. After a bullish spike in SHIB price, some profit-taking occurred, and the price started to fade. Bulls kept their cards close to their chest and saw their bull run restored in full with $0.00003535 as target.
Trading US Inflation with EUR/USD: Five scenarios, market bias and levels to watch
To taper or not to taper, and by how much? Those are the questions for the Federal Reserve and for the dollar – and the Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) for September can provide some answers.