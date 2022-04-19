- The AUD/JPY reached a seven-year-old new high at 95.66, but it retraced some as the Asian Pacific session began.
- Despite verbal intervention by the Japanese Minister of Finance, most crosses rose against the battered Japanese yen.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Upward biased, but oscillators approach overbought conditions.
The Australian dollar extends its rally against the Japanese yen, taking advantage of a dovish Bank of Japan (BoJ), despite comments from the Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 95.48.
On Tuesday, the Minister of Finance Suzuki said that a weaker yen brought more demerit than merit and emphasized that they would continue monitoring the FX market with a sense of vigilance. Nevertheless, market participants widely ignored his comments, as the USD/JPY rose 1.49%, the EUR/JPY gained 1.55%, and the AUD/JPY rallied 1.83%.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY monthly chart depicts the pair as upward biased, further confirmed by the break of a nine-year-old downslope trendline in March. Nevertheless, the steepness of the rally is beginning to show on oscillators indicators, like the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which illustrates an almost vertical move towards overbought conditions, though still short at 68.87.
To the upside, the AUD/JPY’s first resistance would be May 2015 highs around 97.30. Once cleared, the next resistance would be the 100.00 mark, and then the November 2014 highs near 102.84. On the flip side, the AUD/JPY first support would be the abovementioned downslope trendline around the 90.50-70 area. A breach of the latter would pave the way for further losses. The following support would be the October 2021 highs around 86.25 and then the 200-month simple moving average (SMA) at 84.84.
Key technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.48
|Today Daily Change
|2.17
|Today Daily Change %
|2.33
|Today daily open
|93.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.46
|Daily SMA50
|87.48
|Daily SMA100
|84.71
|Daily SMA200
|83.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.72
|Previous Daily Low
|93.08
|Previous Weekly High
|93.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.47
|Previous Monthly High
|94.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
