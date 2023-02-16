AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Portrays head-and-shoulders bearish pattern on softer Australia data

- AUD/JPY drops 50 pips as Australia inflation, employment numbers disappoint Aussie buyers.
- Looming bear cross on MACD adds strength to the downside bias.
- 100-EMA, 200-EMA challenge bears before directing them to monthly low.
AUD/JPY lures sellers with an interesting head-and-shoulders bearish chart pattern following the downbeat prints of Australia’s inflation and employment numbers during early Thursday. That said, the cross-currency pair dropped nearly 50 pips to refresh an intraday low of around 92.00 by the press time.
Also read: AUD/USD plummets below 0.6900 on downbeat Aussie inflation, employment data
Not only the weekly bearish chart formation but the looming bear cross on the MACD also highlights the pair’s importance for the sellers.
However, a clear downside break of the stated pattern’s neckline, around 91.95 by the press time becomes necessary to confirm the theoretical south-run towards the 90.70 levels.
It should be noted that the 100 and 200-bar Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) could challenge the AUD/JPY bears around 92.00 and 91.75 respectively while the monthly low surrounding 90.20 and the 90.00 round figure may please the sellers past the theoretical target.
Alternatively, recovery moves remain elusive unless the quote remains below the recent swing high of 92.67.
Even so, the monthly peak of 93.06 and the mid-December 2022 swing high of 93.35 could probe the AUD/JPY bulls.
In a case where the AUD/JPY price remains firmer past 93.35, the 94.00 round figure and October 2022 high near 95.75 will be in the spotlight.
AUD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68%
|Today daily open
|92.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.55
|Daily SMA50
|90.88
|Daily SMA100
|92.19
|Daily SMA200
|93.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.06
|Previous Daily Low
|91.92
|Previous Weekly High
|91.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.24
|Previous Monthly High
|92.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
