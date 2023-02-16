AUD/USD plummets below 0.6900 on downbeat Aussie inflation, employment data

- AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, sellers approach the weekly bottom marked the previous day.
- Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations for February eased to 5.1%.
- Aussie Employment Change came offered negative surprise, Unemployment Rate rose to 3.7% during January.
- Hawkish Fed bets, RBA’s struggle to gain market confidence keep bears hopeful.
AUD/USD stands on slippery grounds as sellers rush towards the weekly low of 0.6864, marked the previous day, following a nearly 40 pip of slump on the downbeat Australian inflation and employment numbers. That said, the Aussie pair marked the biggest daily loss in a fortnight the previous day as the US Dollar jumped to a six-week high amid strong US data.
That said, Australia’s headline Employment Change offered a negative surprise of -11.5K versus 20.0K expected and -14.6K prior while the Unemployment Rate rose to 3.47% versus 3.5% expected and prior.
Also read: Breaking: AUD/USD drops over 30 pips on Aussie jobs data disappointment
Earlier in the day, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for February also eased to 5.1% versus 5.6% market forecasts and previous readouts.
Given the downbeat employment and inflation data, the cautious comments from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe join the increasing market bets on the hawkish Fed moves to weigh on the AUD/USD prices.
That said, the market’s bets on the Fed’s next moves, as per the FEDWATCH tool of Reuters, suggest that the US central bank rates are to peak in July around 5.25% versus the December Federal Reserve prediction of 5.10% top rate.
It’s worth observing that the hawkish Fed bets weigh on the market sentiment and the AUD/USD prices even as the US Dollar Index (DXY) takes a breather around 103.80 after rising to a fresh six-week high the previous day. While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive whereas the US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain sidelined near the 1.5-month high marked on Wednesday.
Looking ahead, risk catalysts and the second-tier US data concerning the housing market, industrial activity and producer prices will be eyed for clear directions but major attention will be given to the central bank chatters.
Technical analysis
A U-turn from the 3.5-month-old previous support line, around 0.7005 by the press time, keeps AUD/USD bears hopeful but the 50-DMA and the 200-DMA challenge the Aussie pair’s further downside around 0.6885 and 0.6800 respectively.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6906
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6908
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7001
|Daily SMA50
|0.6884
|Daily SMA100
|0.6699
|Daily SMA200
|0.6806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6992
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6865
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7011
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6856
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6913
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6943
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7048
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7105
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD plummets below 0.6900 on downbeat Aussie inflation, employment data
AUD/USD stands on slippery grounds as sellers rush towards the weekly low of 0.6864, marked the previous day, following a nearly 40 pip of slump on the downbeat Australia inflation and employment numbers.
EUR/USD bounces off 50-day EMA but stays on bear’s radar
EUR/USD renews its intraday high near 1.0705 as it consolidates the previous day’s losses during early Thursday. In doing so, the major currency pair prints mild gains while bouncing off the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Gold pokes monthly low amid strong United States Treasury bond yields
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains depressed around $1,835 after posting the biggest daily fall in two weeks around the 1.5-month low. The yellow metal portrays the market’s inaction during early Thursday but stays on the bear’s radar.
Top altcoins of the day: SOL, AVAX, NEAR clock around 10% rise as Bitcoin crosses $24,000
Bitcoin price can be seen climbing the charts, which is having an impact on many altcoins and resulting in some of them surpassing the rally of the altcoin king, Ethereum.
What does the new BoJ Governor mean for the yen?
On February 14, the Japanese government officially nominated Kazuo Ueda for taking the helm at the Bank of Japan when Haruhiko Kuroda steps down in April. This has left investors scratching their heads to figure out whether and when the BoJ will scale back its ultra-loose monetary policy.