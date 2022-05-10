- The AUD/JPY recovered some ground vs. the Japanese yen, though it remains below the 50-DMA.
- A mixed market mood in the Asian session could increase appetite for safe-haven peers, in this case, the JPY.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Threatening to push beyond the 90.00 mark, though Tuesday’s price action shows indecision, as a doji formed.
The Australian dollar stops the bleeding vs. the Japanese yen and clings to minimal gains of 0.01% amidst a mixed market mood as portrayed by US equities trading in the green, except for the Russell 2000, down some 0.19%. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 90.47, just shy of the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 90.66.
Asian stock futures point to a mixed open, portraying a mixed market mood. Sentiment drivers like China’s coronavirus restrictions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine loom the global economic growth.
Late in the Asian session, AUD/JPY traders would take cues from the Australian Consumer Confidence and the Japanese Foreign Exchange Reserves. Alongside the events mentioned above in the calendar, the Chinese inflation rate and the Producer Price Index could shed some light and shift the market mood, as the second-largest economy and Australia’s biggest trading partner is about to hit an uptick in inflation.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY is consolidating around the 90.00 mark; psychological support briefly pierced during the Asian session on Tuesday. However, AUD/JPY bulls reclaimed the level and achieved a daily close above it. From a daily chart perspective, the AUD/JPY remains upward biased, though a break below the 50-DMA might send the pair towards the confluence of the October 21 cycle high and the 100-DMA around the 86.25-63 area.
If that scenario plays out, the AUD/JPY first support would be the 90.00 mark. Break below would expose the March 22 at 88.29, followed by March 18 daily low at 87.33 and then the aforementioned confluence around 86.25-63.
If the cross-currency holds above the 50-DMA, the AUD/JPY’s first resistance would be May 10 daily high at 91.15. A breach of the latter would expose May 9 daily high at 92.31, followed by a fifteen-day-old downslope trendline around 93.25-50.
Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.57
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|90.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.86
|Daily SMA50
|90.42
|Daily SMA100
|86.5
|Daily SMA200
|84.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.41
|Previous Daily Low
|90.46
|Previous Weekly High
|94.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.5
|Previous Monthly High
|95.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
