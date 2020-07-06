AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Overbought RSI on 4H signals caution for bulls

AUD/JPY’s bulls could face some exhaustion above 75.00.

4-hour chart stays bullish, but signals caution.

Will the spot sustain the gains ahead of US data, RBA?

AUD/JPY spotted a descending triangle breakout on the four-hour chart this Monday, with the risk-on mood having emerged as the main catalyst supporting the bullish break.

The price hit fresh session highs at 75.13 before retreating slightly to battle the 75 handle ahead of the European open. The bulls are seen facing some exhaustion, as the 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) has extended into the Overbought territory.

Therefore, the cross could enter a phase of upside consolidation before embarking upon its journey towards pattern target near 77.50 levels in the coming days.

To the downside, the 21 4-hour SMA at 74.49 could offer immediate respite to the bulls below which the pattern resistance-turned-support could be tested.

A break below the strong support around 74.00, the confluence of the 50 and 100 4-hour SMAs will negate the near-term bullish bias.

AUD/JPY 4-hour chart

AUD/JPY additional levels

AUD/JPY Overview Today last price 75.03 Today Daily Change 0.44 Today Daily Change % 0.59 Today daily open 74.6 Trends Daily SMA20 74.08 Daily SMA50 72.07 Daily SMA100 70.23 Daily SMA200 72.32 Levels Previous Daily High 74.7 Previous Daily Low 74.33 Previous Weekly High 74.71 Previous Weekly Low 73.36 Previous Monthly High 76.79 Previous Monthly Low 71.61 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.56 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.47 Daily Pivot Point S1 74.38 Daily Pivot Point S2 74.17 Daily Pivot Point S3 74.01 Daily Pivot Point R1 74.76 Daily Pivot Point R2 74.92 Daily Pivot Point R3 75.13



