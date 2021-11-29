- The Australian dollar extended to three days in a row loss amid mild risk-on market sentiment.
- AUD/JPY daily and hourly charts are tilted to the downside.
The AUD/JPY slides for the second consecutive day, though recovered some Friday’s losses, trading at 81.07 as the New York session wanes at the time of writing. On Monday, the market sentiment slightly improved. However, as the Asian Pacific session began, equity futures in Asia are tilted to the upside, except for the Chinese Hang-Seng, retreating almost 1.40%.
In the overnight session, the AUD/JPY pair traded within a 70-pip range, with no clear direction, meandering around the Monday central daily pivot. It is trading just above the central daily pivot at press time, despite the daily chart depicting a bullish flag.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
On Friday, the AUD/JPY pair dripped 200 pips, from 82.85 towards 80.79, breaking on its way down, crucial support levels, like the 50, 100, and the 200-day moving averages (DMA’s). That is due to the COVID-19 omicron variant, as countries closed borders, banning flights from South Africa and African countries. On Friday, the pair broke beneath the abovementioned, but as the Asian session began, the AUD/JPY opened within the bullish flag pattern on Monday The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33, aims slightly flat, but as it remains below the 50-midline, the AUD/JPY has a downward bias.
In the outcome of continuing lower, the first support would be the bottom of the bullish flag around the 80.50-75 range. A breach of that level and the bullish flag would expose the November 26 low at 80.46, followed by the October 1 swing low at 79.89.
1-hour chart
On this chart, the AUD/JPY has a downward bias confirmed by the hourly simple moving averages (HSMA) residing above the spot price. Further, as the price action consolidates in a 70-pip range, an ascending wedge is forming, indicating that the pair might trade to the downside in the near term, thus negating the bullish flag pattern formed in the daily chart.
In the outcome of breaking to the downside, the first support would be the S1 daily pivot at 80.67. A breach of the latter would expose the November 26 low at 80.47, followed by the S2 daily pivot at 80.27.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pokes 1.1300 amid bullish RSI divergence
EUR/USD buyers flirt with the 1.1300 threshold, following a quick drop to 1.1258. The currency major pair traces upbeat technical signals during the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. Sellers eye clear break of 1.1260 for fresh entries.
GBP/USD dip buyers take on 1.3320 resistance
Sterling has recovered from the territories of an 11-month low as traders backed risk-related investments on the back of encouraging words from global officials over the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant. GBP/USD printed 1.3287 the low overnight but has since found lots footing again in the 1.3310/20 region where it currently trades in the Tokyo open.
Gold: Bears are looking for a break of daily dynamic support
Gold is resuming the downside, although it could be carving out a trendline to the upside in what appears to be a dynamic support line. However, a meaningful break lower from here will likely invalidate that technical argument which makes today's lows near $1,170 important for the week ahead.
Ethereum breaks out of bullish pennant, targets new all-time high at $5,000
Ethereum price lost 14% of its market value in turmoil on Friday. ETH is on the path to recovery with a bullish break out of the pennant. Expect a rally to emerge as tailwinds attribute to new all-time highs.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?