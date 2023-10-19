AUD/JPY Price Analysis: dropping from 94.80 with further downside on the books

- The AUD/JPY wobbled on Thursday, dipping from the open before staging a relief rally into 95.15.
- The Aussie is falling back once more, settling Thursday's trading session close to where it started.
- A bearish lean is baked into the candles heading into Asia's early market window.
The AUD/JPY kicked off Thursday trading at 94.85 before dropping into an early low of 94.31. The Aussie (AUD) then rallied against the Japanese Yen (JPY), ticking into 95.16 before seeing an intraday rejection of the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 95.05.
Daily candlesticks have the AUD/JPY stuck firmly in familiar congestion, with the pair trading in a constrained channel from 93.00 to 96.00 since running up the charts into 97.67 in June.
The medium-term trend is firmly planted in the midrange, with prices continuing to cycle around the 50-day SMA, with the 200-day SMA buoying bids from 92.62, providing technical support for any shifts to the downside.
AUD/JPY Hourly Chart
AUD/JPY Daily Chart
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.12
|Daily SMA50
|94.64
|Daily SMA100
|94.73
|Daily SMA200
|92.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.66
|Previous Daily Low
|94.84
|Previous Weekly High
|95.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|94.05
|Previous Monthly High
|96.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.32
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends its downside below 0.6330 amid the risk-off mood
The AUD/USD pair extends its downside below the mid-0.6300s during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair retreats from 0.6340 as markets turn cautious. AUD/USD trades around 0.6327, losing 0.02% on the day.
EUR/USD fails to hold above 1.0600 as Wall Street falls again
EUR/USD experienced a late pullback on Thursday, falling to around 1.0570 after reaching a weekly high at 1.0616. The Euro lost momentum as stocks on Wall Street turned negative. The US Dollar ended lower after Powell's hinted that the Fed will maintain interest rates unchanged.
Gold hits fresh three-month highs above $1,970
Gold edged higher toward $1,960 in the American session on Thursday. Fed Chairman Powell noted that significant tightening in financial conditions with higher bond yields can have implications for policy, triggering a downward correction in US yields and supporting XAU/USD.
XRP price jumps almost 10% as SEC drops lawsuit against Ripple executives
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its charges against executives from Ripple Labs, including CEO Bradley Garlinghouse and co-founder Christian Larsen.
US home sales have fallen into a severe crisis zone
Falling home sales and prices are further bad news for banks, which are already sitting on huge "paper" losses due to the collapse in bond prices. As house prices fall, more Americans may choose to default on their monthly payments as their debt falls below the house price.