AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Declines further below 200-bar SMA after PBOC rate cut

- AUD/JPY fails to hold onto the previous day’s gains amid downbeat fundamentals.
- PBOC rate cut, Aussie Unemployment Rate drive the prices lower.
- Failure to sustain the break of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-bar SMA also weigh on the quote.
AUD/JPY declines to 74.05, with an intra-day low of 73.93, following the Interest Rate cut by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) during the early Thursday. The pair earlier reversed from 200-bar SMA while taking clues from the Australian Unemployment Rate.
Read: Breaking: The People's Bank of China cut interest rates: AUD and Yuan sliding
The quote is now declining towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its January month fall, at 73.88 whereas 100-bar SMA around 73.58 can please the sellers afterward.
During the quote’s additional weakness past-73.58, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, at 73.23, followed by a two-week-old rising trend line around 73.20, can question the sellers.
On the upside, 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-bar SMA and the latest highs can stop the pair’s recovery moves below 74.50.
However, a sustained run-up beyond 74.50 enables the bulls to aim for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 74.80 and then to 75.00 round-figure.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|74.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.71
|Daily SMA50
|74.83
|Daily SMA100
|74.44
|Daily SMA200
|74.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.47
|Previous Daily Low
|73.43
|Previous Weekly High
|74.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.06
|Previous Monthly High
|76.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears breach 0.6650 amid China rate cut, fresh 11-year lows
AUD/USD extends the decline and hits fresh decade lows below the midpoint of the 0.66 handle despite the PBOC rate cut, as mixed Australian jobs data continue to dent the sentiment around the Aussie.
USD/JPY stalls correction from nine-month tops, steadies around 111.30
USD/JPY holds steady around 111.30 amid a risk-on rally seen in the Asian equities. The risk barometer surged to the highest in nine months of 111.60 on Wednesday amid fading China coronavirus fears amid cautiously optimistic FOMC minutes.
China’s NHC reports 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 114 new deaths
According to the latest report published by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday, 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on the mainland on Feb 19 vs. 1,749 on Feb 18.
Yellow metal hits record high in Euro terms
A combination of gold price rally in the US dollar terms and a sell-off in EUR/USD has pushed the yellow metal to record highs in the single currency terms. XAU/EUR or gold in EUR terms is currently trading at 1,490 per Oz, having hit a lifetime high of 1,494 during the overnight trade.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.