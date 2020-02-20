AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Declines further below 200-bar SMA after PBOC rate cut

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY fails to hold onto the previous day’s gains amid downbeat fundamentals.
  • PBOC rate cut, Aussie Unemployment Rate drive the prices lower.
  • Failure to sustain the break of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-bar SMA also weigh on the quote.

AUD/JPY declines to 74.05, with an intra-day low of 73.93, following the Interest Rate cut by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) during the early Thursday. The pair earlier reversed from 200-bar SMA while taking clues from the Australian Unemployment Rate.

Read: Breaking: The People's Bank of China cut interest rates: AUD and Yuan sliding

The quote is now declining towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its January month fall, at 73.88 whereas 100-bar SMA around 73.58 can please the sellers afterward.

During the quote’s additional weakness past-73.58, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, at 73.23, followed by a two-week-old rising trend line around 73.20, can question the sellers.

On the upside, 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-bar SMA and the latest highs can stop the pair’s recovery moves below 74.50.

However, a sustained run-up beyond 74.50 enables the bulls to aim for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 74.80 and then to 75.00 round-figure.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.04
Today Daily Change -0.24
Today Daily Change % -0.32%
Today daily open 74.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.71
Daily SMA50 74.83
Daily SMA100 74.44
Daily SMA200 74.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.47
Previous Daily Low 73.43
Previous Weekly High 74.3
Previous Weekly Low 73.06
Previous Monthly High 76.34
Previous Monthly Low 72.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.73

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

