Breaking: The People's Bank of China cut interest rates: AUD and Yuan sliding

China cuts 1-year loan prime rate by 10 bps, 5-year loan prime rate by 5 bps.

USD/CNY spikes from 6.9975 to 7.0092.

AUD/USD prints fresh lows to 0.6652.

As widely expected, the People's Bank of China, PBoC, have responded to the coronavirus and have reduced the country’s benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) to lower borrowing costs and ease financial strains on companies hit by the virus epidemic.

China sets 1-year loan prime rate at 4.05% vs 4.15% a month earlier.

China sets 5-year loan prime rate at 4.75% vs 4.80% a month earlier.

This follows a cut to the medium-term lending that was made on Monday as policymakers sought to ease the drag to the businesses from a coronavirus outbreak that has severely disrupted activity. The cut helped Chinese stock markets rally, which in turn lent support to other Asian bourses.

