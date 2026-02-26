USD/CAD rises toward 1.3700 as US Dollar trims earlier weakness

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) pares earlier gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday as the Greenback shrugs off its intraday weakness. At the time of writing, USD/CAD trades at 1.3704, rebounding from the daily low around 1.3659.

The Greenback finds support as traders reassess the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy path, with markets trimming expectations for near-term rate cuts amid persistent inflation pressure.

Policymakers also noted in the minutes of the January FOMC meeting, released earlier this month, that several participants said it would likely be appropriate to keep interest rates steady for some time while assessing incoming data. At the same time, officials left the door open to rate hikes if inflation fails to move sustainably toward the Fed’s 2% target.

Markets now widely expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at its March and April meetings, while scaling back expectations for a rate cut in June.

On the data front, weekly US Jobless Claims showed the labor market remains steady. Initial Claims came in at 212K, slightly below the 215K forecast and up modestly from the prior week’s 208K.

Continuing Jobless Claims declined to 1.833 million, improving from 1.864 million previously and coming in below expectations of 1.86 million. Meanwhile, the four-week average of Initial Claims edged up to 220.25K from 219.5K.

The data provided modest support to the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the currency against a basket of six major peers, is trading near 97.78, recovering from an intraday low of 97.49.

Canada’s Current Account deficit narrowed to CAD -0.7 billion in the fourth quarter, improving from the revised CAD -5.27 billion previously, which was earlier reported at CAD -9.68 billion.

Attention now turns to Friday’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, where the economy is forecast to show flat growth in Q4 on an annualized basis, compared with the 2.6% expansion recorded in the third quarter.

Elsewhere, subdued Oil prices are also weighing on the Loonie. Crude markets remain volatile amid rising Middle East tensions, with investors closely watching the outcome of the third round of US-Iran nuclear talks currently underway in Geneva.