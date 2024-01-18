AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Climbs above 97.00 on risk appetite improvement, buyers eye 98.00

- AUD/JPY climbs to 97.27, fueled by positive risk appetite, despite Australia's weak jobs report.
- Bullish technical outlook as pair surpasses Ichimoku Cloud, aiming for 97.79 resistance.
- Downside risks for AUD/JPY below 97.00, with supports at 96.64, 96.58, and critical 96.00 level.
The Aussie Dollar (AUD) extended its gains against the Japanese Yen (JPY) for the second straight day as risk appetite improved, although soft jobs data from Australia might deter the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) from tightening monetary policy. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY trades at 97.27, up 0.25%, on the day.
Therefore, from a technical standpoint, the AUD/JPY is upward biased once it has broken above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), which has cleared the path to challenge the next cycle high seen at 97.79, the January 11 high. Once cleared, buyers could test the 98.00 figure, ahead of the November 24 high at 98.54.
On the other hand, if bears drag prices below the 97.00 figure, that could open the door for further losses. The first support would be the January 17 low of 96.64, followed by the January 16 low of 96.58. The next support would be the 96.00 figure.
AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
AUD/JPY Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|97.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.81
|Daily SMA50
|96.87
|Daily SMA100
|96.02
|Daily SMA200
|94.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.14
|Previous Daily Low
|96.65
|Previous Weekly High
|97.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.15
|Previous Monthly High
|98.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
