AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers hold sway with hints of increasing sell-off, cross still in multi-year highs

- The AUD/JPY is trading at 98.71, showing a slight gain during the Friday session still in highs since 2015.
- Daily RSI for the AUD/JPY suggests bullish momentum with a slight increase in the positive area.
- Divergences are observed between the hourly and daily charts where the latter signals buyers' dominance whilst the hourly chart indicates rising short-term selling pressure.
In Friday's session, the AUD/JPY pair is trading at 98.715, reflecting a slight increase in buying pressure. The daily chart signals that the buyers are in control but that bears are starting to wake up, while in the hourly chart, the consolidation is more evident with indicators losing ground.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pair shows a positive stance, signifying the dominance of buyers. This can be inferred from RSI territory, which consistently remains positive, despite a marginal downtrend observed within the positive territory. This suggests a slight increase in selling pressure, however, buyers continue to hold dominance given the RSI's positive territory position.
Concurrent with this, the daily Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is exhibiting flat green bars. This indicates that the momentum of the market is neutral on the surface, yet further scrutiny reveals that buyers hold the upper hand as the pair lingers above the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).
AUD/JPY daily chart
Upon examining the hourly chart, the RSI's position has diverted into negative territory while the MACD presents rising red bars suggesting a surge in selling pressure in the short term, contrasting the positive bias observed in the daily chart.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Conclusively, despite a short-term rise in selling pressure observed in the hourly chart, the longer-term daily chart suggests that buyers continue to control the market, fortified by the pair's position above the 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|98.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.38
|Daily SMA50
|97.06
|Daily SMA100
|96.68
|Daily SMA200
|95.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.02
|Previous Daily Low
|98.32
|Previous Weekly High
|98.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.07
|Previous Monthly High
|97.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|99.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|99.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
