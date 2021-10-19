AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls took charge around 84.50, rallied near 2021’s highs around 85.80

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • AUD/JPY: The prevailing trend still tilted to the upside on the back of the interest rate differentials.
  • AUD/JPY: Monday’s doji was a pause for bulls, as witnessed by a 100 pip jump on Tuesday,  which printed a fresh five-month high.
  • AUD/JPY: An upside break opens the door to 2018 highs around 89.00.

The AUD/JPY edges low as the Asian session kicks in, barely down 0.01%, trading at 85.46 at the time of writing. Positive market sentiment through the New York session found some follow through as Asian equity futures rise between 0.67% and 2.17%. Solid US third-quarter corporate earnings spurred risk-on mood in the market, as energy prices stabilized around familiar levels, like US crude oil benchmark WTI, which sits around $82.36 per barrel.

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Back to the AUD/JPY cross-currency pair, it is trading at five-month highs. At press time, the daily chart depicts the cross-currency is approaching the May 10 high, at 85.80, a strong resistance level. In the case of an upward break above the latter, December 5, 2017, high at 86.84 would be the first resistance level. A breach of the abovementioned could expose crucial supply zones towards 89.00, but it would find some hurdles on the way, like January 10, 2018, low at 87.20, followed by January 31, 2018, high at 88.49.

On the flip side, failure at 85.80 could send the AUD/JPY sliding lower. A daily close below the 84.27 level could trigger a downward move towards the before resistance-now support area around 83.80. A breach of the latter would expose the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 82.47.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is at 81, in overbought levels, indicating that the AUD/JPY might consolidate before resuming the upward move, confirmed by the daily moving averages (DMA’s), which are located well below the spot price.

AUD/JPY KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH

Overview
Today last price 85.45
Today Daily Change 0.71
Today Daily Change % 0.84
Today daily open 84.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 81.67
Daily SMA50 80.88
Daily SMA100 81.81
Daily SMA200 82.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 85.02
Previous Daily Low 84.28
Previous Weekly High 84.93
Previous Weekly Low 81.86
Previous Monthly High 82.03
Previous Monthly Low 78.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 84.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 84.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 84.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 83.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 83.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 85.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 85.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 85.82

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: An inverse head-and-shoulder targets 1.1750 before resuming the down trend

EUR/USD: An inverse head-and-shoulder targets 1.1750 before resuming the down trend

EUR/USD extends its five-day rally, trades above 1.1600. The market sentiment remains upbeat, as major US stock indices record gains between 0.46% and 68%, while the safe-haven status of the US dollar weakens across the board.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3800, retains intraday gains

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3800, retains intraday gains

GBP/USD extended its rally in the European trading hours and reached its strongest level in a month above 1.3800. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback and the BoE rate hike expectations ahead of UK CPI data fuel the pair's upside.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls side-lined as sentiment leads

Gold bulls side-lined as sentiment leads

US Treasury yields jumped to their highest in over three months, fueling demand for the dollar. A scarce macroeconomic calendar leaves financial assets in the hands of sentiment. Gold maintains its longer-term bullish stance but may ease further in the upcoming sessions.

Gold News

XRP price will dip before it breaks out

XRP price will dip before it breaks out

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple bulls take control.

Read more

UK September CPI Inflation Preview: Will rising price pressures boost British pound?

UK September CPI Inflation Preview: Will rising price pressures boost British pound?

Annual CPI in UK is expected to stay unchanged at 3.2% in September. BoE rate hike prospects have been lifting the British pound. GBP/USD could continue to push higher with a daily close above 1.3850.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures