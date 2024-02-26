AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls maintain dominance despite bearish hints unveiling

- The AUD/JPY is trading at 98.50, falling by 0.25% during Monday's session.
- Daily RSI for the AUD/JPY oscillates in the positive zone with a slight shift towards the sellers.
- On the hourly scale, the RSI settles in negative territory, signaling a short-term bearish correction.
- Indicators are consolidating the gains that took the pair to multi-year highs.
The AUD/JPY is currently trading at 98.50, with a slight dip of 0.25%. Based on the mix of indicators, the pair has a predominantly bullish bearing, although there are mild bearish hints on the shorter time frames. In that sense, the downward movements can be seen as a mere technical correction of the pair needed to consolidate the gains that took it to highs since 2015.
On the daily chart, considering the recent Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the index shows a slight decline, implying a minor shift in favor of the sellers near the overbought zone. Nonetheless, the positioning in the above half domain indicates that buyers still exercise control. Turning to the daily Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), the histogram's decreasing green bars signal fading positive momentum. Despite this deceleration, the positive color implies that the bulls may still have some fuel to counterattack the bearish pulls.
AUD/JPY daily chart
On an hourly chart, the RSI has settled into the negative band, depicting a conflicting scenario between the short-term and the broader perspective. Concurrently, the MACD histogram shows an uptrend but it is characterized by red bars, pointing to a build-up of negative momentum.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
In summary, the AUD/JPY exhibits bullish signals from a general perspective, supported by its position above its main SMAs and positive territory representation by the daily RSI and MACD. However, bearish cues emerge on an hourly scale and maybe a warning that the bulls may take a breather in the next sessions to consolidate gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
