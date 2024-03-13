AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls found some gains on Wednesday, bears still present

Share:

The daily chart shows that the RSI is now above 50 showing a surge in buying momentum.

On the hourly chart, the RSI hit a peak of 68 and turned south.

Despite minor bearish signs, the pair above main SMAs confirms an overall bullish trend.

In Wednesday's session, the AUD/JPY was seen trading at around 97.75, recording a gain of 0.23%. The pair exhibits a bullish trend in the larger picture, managing to maintain its upward momentum beyond its benchmarks of the main Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) of 100 and 200 days. On the daily chart, bulls seem to have surged after days of losses, but there are signs of those movements being short-lived.

On the daily chart, the AUD/JPY's Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been clustering in positive territory, hovering at a recent high of 51.46 after an upward drift from sub-40 levels. In sync with the rising trajectory of the RSI, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram has flat red bars, indicating a weakening of the bearish momentum.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Switching gears to the hourly chart, the story is seemingly different. The RSI has consistently been trending near the overbought area, peaking at 68.42 and dipping to a low of 54.60. This characterizes a vibrant bullish sentiment in the shorter timeframe but with a sign of consolidation on the horizon. The MACD histogram echoes similar findings with rising red bars implying growing negative momentum with investors starting to take profits.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Overall, the bulls found some light, and tallied a two-day winning strike, after three days of losses. However, on the hourly chart, the bullish momentum rose near overbought levels which hints that the momentum is losing steam as investors are taking profits. Looking at the larger picture, the pair trading above the 100 and 200-day SMAs gives arguments of a bullish trend, but as long as it sits below the 20-day Average, the bears will still be around the corner.