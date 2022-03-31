- The AUD/JPY begins the Asian session in a positive mood, but Asian futures point to a lower open.
- US equities ended March in the red for the second consecutive day.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: The bias is upwards, but a series of three straight days recording subsequent lower highs/lower lows keeps the pair pressured.
The AUD/JPY begins the Asian Pacific session barely up after Thursday’s price action, which portrayed an extension of a three-day fall in the cross-currency pair, courtesy of a downbeat market mood as Russia-Ukraine failed to find common ground that could put an end to the conflict, as Vladimir Putin plans said that Russia will fulfill their gas contracts, but in exchange have to be paid in roubles. At 91.22, the AUD/JPY reflects a risk-off sentiment.
Wall Street’s last trading day ended on the wrong foot for US equities, which recorded losses. Meanwhile, Asian stock futures are pointing to a lower open, meaning that safe-haven peers might find a bid on April’s first trading day in the FX space.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Overnight, the AUD/JPY opened near the 92.00 mark, the Thursday high. However, it was followed by a dip below the 200-hour simple moving average (SMA), extending its losses to 90.76 before resuming the uptrend and reclaiming 91.00.
Despite that, the AUD/JPY bias is upwards. However, it’s worth noting that the price action in the previous three days recorded subsequent lower highs and lower lows, meaning that a possible consolidation lies ahead.
Upwards, the AUD/JPY first resistance would be 92.00. Once cleared, the next resistance would be March 30 92.64 daily high, followed by March 29 daily high at 93.12, and then the YTD high at 94.32.
On the flip side, the AUD/JPY first support would be 91.00. A breach of the latter would expose Pitchrofk’s central-parallel line around the 90.20-30 area, followed by the 90.00 mark.
Technicals level to watch
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|91.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|87.77
|Daily SMA50
|84.53
|Daily SMA100
|83.4
|Daily SMA200
|82.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.65
|Previous Daily Low
|91.14
|Previous Weekly High
|92.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.84
|Previous Monthly High
|83.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears prowl and are moving in with 0.7450 eyed
AUD/USD is under pressure below a wall of resistance on the daily chart and is in the hands of the bears leaving the focus on the downside. The prior resistance has a confluence with the 50% mean reversion target while the 21-day moving average is aligned in this area as well for additional confluence.
EUR/USD plunges near 1.1070 on higher EU Unemployment Rate and safe-haven appeal
EUR/USD tumbles on negative market tone as optimism on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks faded. Soaring inflation in Eurozone is advocating an interest rate hike by the ECB. EU’s Unemployment Rate is slightly higher at 6.8% than the expectation at 6.7%.
Gold struggles with resistance at $1950
The yellow metal benefited from the risk adverse environment but failed to overcome the $1950 resistance area. Gold rose by more than $100 during 1Q 2022, despite higher rates.
Crypto search for support with global markets on the back foot
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are currently just off the highs of March and looking solid on positive news and a breakthrough in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Alibaba moves dangerously close to $110
BABA is down more than 4% on Thursday, but the ecommerce behemoth has not dropped below $110.52 as of the late morning trade. $110 is a key support level. Below here, BABA will once again lose its bullish price action trajectory of recent weeks.