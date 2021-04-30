AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears tracking for bearish structure

AUD/JPY is testing deeper into the monthly resistance.

Bears are on the lookout for a test of prior resistance.

As per the prior, AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Heavy and in trapped weekly environment, the price is testing the weekly resistance but there are prospects of a downside move.

The following illustrates this on the daily chart which offers a bearish W-formation that could see the price correct towards the 10-EMA.

Prior analysis, monthly, weekly and daily

Monthly chart

Weekly chart

Daily chart

As per the daily chart above, the price could well have been drawn in to test a 50% mean reversion of the bullish impulse.

However, there has been a further probe of the monthly resistance since the analysis as follows, which brings the 38.2% Fibonacci into line with the prior resistance structure:

Live market, daily chart