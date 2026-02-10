US Dollar Index stays below 97.00 after China urged curbs on Treasury holdings

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, remains subdued for the third successive session and is trading near 96.80 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. Traders will likely observe US Retail Sales data due later in the North American session.

The US Dollar faces challenges amid concerns that foreign demand for dollar-denominated assets may weaken, after Chinese regulators urged financial institutions to curb US Treasury holdings to reduce concentration risks and exposure to uncertain US economic policies.

The Greenback is under pressure as improving risk sentiment ahead of a heavy US data calendar this week tempers demand and shapes expectations for the Fed’s policy outlook. Markets expect rates to be held in March, with the first cut likely in June and a possible follow-up in September.

US inflation expectations have eased, with median one-year-ahead expectations falling to 3.1% in January from 3.4% in December, the lowest in six months. Food price expectations were steady at 5.7%, while three- and five-year expectations remained unchanged at 3%.

Markets currently expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged in March, with potential rate cuts anticipated in June and possibly September. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in a LinkedIn post on Friday that the economy may remain in a low-hiring, low-firing environment, though it could also shift toward a no-hiring, higher-firing phase.

Traders await the delayed January US employment report and upcoming CPI data due later in the week, which are expected to shape views on economic cooling and the timing of potential Federal Reserve easing.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Stephan Miran said on Monday the Fed should remain fully independent of political influence, before tempering his remarks by noting that complete, 100% independence is “impossible.”