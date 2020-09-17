AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 50-hour EMA probes recovery moves inside short-term falling channel

- AUD/JPY fizzles upside momentum from three-week low of 76.10 marked on Thursday.
- Buyers may wait for the channel’s break before cheering the bullish MACD.
- Late-August low can act as additional downside support.
AUD/JPY fades recovery moves from the multi-day low around 76.60 during the early Friday morning in Asia. Even so, the pair confronts 50-hour EMA amid bullish MACD and hence buyers remain hopeful.
As a result, a clear break of 76.64 immediate EMA resistance needs to be backed by the sustained rise beyond a three-day-old descending trend channel’s upper line, at 76.70 now, to convince buyers.
Following that, bulls can attack 77.00 while the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of AUD/JPY fall from September 10 to 17, near 77.11, followed by the September 15 top of 77.50, may gain market attention afterward.
Alternatively, 76.30 and the recent low near 76.10 can probe the pair’s further selling ahead of highlighting the aforementioned channel’s support line, currently around 75.90.
If at all the sellers dominate past-75.90, August 20 bottom surrounding 75.60 and the previous month’s low of 75.10 should return to the charts.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.59
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|76.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.05
|Daily SMA50
|76.19
|Daily SMA100
|74.29
|Daily SMA200
|72.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.18
|Previous Daily Low
|76.45
|Previous Weekly High
|77.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.12
|Previous Monthly High
|78.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.82
