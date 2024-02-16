AUD/JPY moves in an upward direction to near 98.00 after dovish remarks from BoJ Ueda

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
  • AUD/JPY extends its winning streak after dovish comments from BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda.
  • BoJ Governor Ueda expects monetary conditions in Japan to remain accommodative.
  • The higher S&P/ASX 200 index helped the Australian Dollar to hold ground.

AUD/JPY continues its winning streak for the third successive day, extending higher to near 98.00 during the European session on Friday. The dovish Friday’s remarks from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda weigh on the Japanese Yen (JPY) and, consequently, act as a tailwind for the AUD/JPY cross. He stated that monetary conditions in Japan are expected to remain accommodative in relevance to the current economic and price outlook.

On Thursday, the downbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data confirmed that Japan’s economy has entered into a technical recession. This cements the speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may postpone exiting its negative interest rate policy, pushing investors to move away from the safe-haven Japanese Yen.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) received upward support from the S&P/ASX 200 index’s improvement tracking the overnight surge in Wall Street. The Australian economy has shown modest growth, influenced by ongoing challenges in the labor market and subdued inflationary pressures.

Moreover, the latest Aussie employment data could prevent the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) from pursuing further interest rate hikes in the upcoming March meeting. However, Market sentiment indicates that the RBA will likely hold its current interest rates until August and may initiate a loosening policy with 25 basis points (bps) in September.

AUD/JPY: technical levels to watch

Overview
Today last price 98
Today Daily Change 0.18
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 97.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.14
Daily SMA50 96.77
Daily SMA100 96.5
Daily SMA200 95.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.86
Previous Daily Low 97.32
Previous Weekly High 97.46
Previous Weekly Low 96.22
Previous Monthly High 97.88
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.55

 

 

