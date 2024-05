AUD/JPY hovers around 102.00 amid less hawkish RBA

The Japanese Yen faces challenges despite prevalent warnings from Japanese authorities regarding extreme currency fluctuations. Finance Minister Shunich Suzuki reiterated the caution that authorities stand ready to address excessive foreign exchange volatility . While the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted the need to evaluate the impact of Yen movements on inflation to guide policy decisions.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) experienced appreciation last week amidst speculation surrounding potential intervention by Japanese authorities. According to Reuters, data from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) indicated that Japanese authorities may have allocated approximately ¥6.0 trillion on April 29 and ¥3.66 trillion on May 1 to bolster the JPY. However, these interventions were only able to offer temporary relief, given the substantial interest rate differentials between Japan and the United States (US).

Furthermore, RBA Governor Michele Bullock underscored the importance of remaining vigilant regarding inflation risks. Bullock expressed confidence that current interest rates are appropriately positioned to guide inflation back into the target range of 2-3% in the latter half of 2025 and toward the midpoint by 2026. Nonetheless, the RBA acknowledged a recent halt in progress toward curbing inflation, maintaining its forward guidance of "not ruling anything in or out."

AUD/JPY hovers around 102.00 during the European session on Wednesday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) declined following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)'s decision to keep its interest rate at 4.35% on Tuesday, which added pressure on the AUD/JPY cross. Investor sentiment tilted towards a potentially more hawkish stance from the RBA, especially after March's unexpected surge in Australian monthly inflation, contrasting with market forecasts of stagnation.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.