- The AUD/JPY is positioned at 96.40 with mild gains.
- The RBA held rates steady as expected.
- On the daily chart, the positive slope of the RSI alongside the MACD's decreasing red bars hint at a reduced selling momentum.
- A bullish SMA crossover at the 96.7 level looming with the 20 and 100-day SMAs, hinting at a potential market shift.
In Tuesday's session, the AUD/JPY pair traded mildly higher, hitting a daily high at 96.83 and then stabilizing at 96.40. The latest market movements has been influenced by the diverging monetary policies of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Bank of Japan (BoJ) while the Australian’s bank hint of not ruling out further hikes may strengthen the pair. On the technical side, the daily chart suggest that the bulls are holding ground, while the hourly indicators turned flat.
The AUD/JPY pair trades in a complex environment influenced by the monetary policies of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The RBA recently opted on Tuesday for a hawkish hold, not ruling out further interest rate increases in response to high inflation, while simultaneously reducing growth projections due to a weaker near-term outlook for consumer spending. Meanwhile, Japan reports soft earnings and household spending data, suggesting a continuation of lenient policy settings from the BOJ. A clear divergence in economic conditions and policy directions may fuel further upside for the cross and drive demand to the Aussie. Regarding expectations, the market expects a 50 bp rate cut from the RBA this year, while the BoJ is anticipated to remain on hold.
AUD/JPY levels to watch
On the daily chart, the indicators are displaying a mixed outlook. While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exhibits an upward trend, it remains in a bearish realm, hinting at potential but not realized bullish activity. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) further augments the cautious tone with diminishing red histograms. That said, the position of the cross relative to its Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) offers a ray of optimism. Despite the short-term neutral outlook, a larger view reveals that the pair is abiding above the key 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs. This suggests an overall bull dominancy, with potential room for them to recover lost ground. In addition, traders should eye a potential crossover between the 100 and 20-day SMAs which may fuel further upside.
Shifting focus to the hourly chart horizon, the stage seems more balanced between bulls and bears. Indicators appear to have flattened in a bearish territory, mirroring a stalemate between buyers and sellers. For the rest of the session and heading into Wednesday, the cross may continue to side-ways trade.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD appears under pressure near 0.6500
AUD/USD could not sustain the earlier advance to the 0.6540 zone on Wednesday despite the poor session of the greenback, as the bearish performance of the commodity complex kept the Aussie dollar on the back foot.
EUR/USD extends further its recovery and refocuses on 1.0800
EUR/USD managed to keep the bullish price action and navigated the upper 1.0700s in response to the soft tone in the US Dollar and the prevailing appetite for the risk-associated universe.
Gold jumped to a fresh weekly high, struggles to maintain gains
Gold reversed its direction and advanced to the $2,040 area on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily recovery gains ahead of the 10-year Treasury note auction and helped XAU/USD turn north.
Bitcoin price mark times even with Thailand’s promotion of a VAT-free crypto environment
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to mark time along the shorter-term moving average, unmoved by waves in the crypto market. It comes amid elevated levels of risk in the market, with traders carefully looking for entry points.
Is Crude Oil at a crossroads?
The gap. The test. The pattern. What does this combination say about the behavior of market participants? Over the last few weeks, I have been sharing with you my point of view on the current technical situation in the XOI, natural gas, copper, and individual companies every trading day.