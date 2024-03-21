AUD/JPY firms up on reduced expectations of RBA rate cuts, inches higher to near 99.90

- AUD/JPY extends its winning streak on positive employment figures from Australia.
- Australian Employment Change increased to 116.5K compared to the expected 40.0K in February.
- JPY weakens on the BoJ’s indication of accommodative financial conditions.
AUD/JPY continues to extend its gains that began on March 15, trading higher around 99.90 during the European session on Thursday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) maintained its upward trajectory supported by positive economic data from Australia, bolstering the AUD/JPY cross.
However, the Australian equity market moved back and forth but closed in positive territory, further reinforcing the AUD's gains. The ASX 200 Index experienced a surge, following a rally on Wall Street from the previous session.
In February, the seasonally adjusted Employment Change saw a significant surge to 116.5K, surpassing expectations of 40.0K and the previous figure of 15.3K. Moreover, the Unemployment Rate increased by 3.7%, below the anticipated 4.0% and the previous 4.1%.
Australia's private sector demonstrated resilience in March, extending its expansion for the second consecutive month. The preliminary Judo Bank Services PMI rose to 53.5 from the previous 53.1, indicating continued growth in the services sector. Additionally, the Composite PMI increased to 52.4 from 52.1, reflecting a broad-based expansion in services.
However, there was a decline in the Manufacturing PMI, dropping to 46.8 from the previous 47.8. This contraction suggests a slowdown in manufacturing activity during the same period, potentially influenced by various factors such as supply chain disruptions or weakening demand.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) faces losses amidst the prevailing risk-on sentiment. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) recently indicated that financial conditions would remain accommodative, refraining from guiding future policy steps or the pace of policy normalization.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan stated on Thursday that he is closely monitoring foreign exchange (FX) movements with urgency. He emphasized the need to closely observe the impact on both the Japanese and global economies following the Federal Reserve's decision.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|99.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.04
|Daily SMA50
|97.58
|Daily SMA100
|97.22
|Daily SMA200
|96.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.66
|Previous Daily Low
|98.48
|Previous Weekly High
|97.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.9
|Previous Monthly High
|99.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|99.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|98.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|100.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|100.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|101.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays below 1.2800 after UK PMIs, BoE decision awaited
GBP/USD stays below 1.2800 in the European session on Thursday after the mixed PMI data from the UK. The US Dollar stages a rebound following Wednesday's sharp decline and caps the pair's upside ahead of the Bank of England's policy announcements.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 after mixed PMI data
EUR/USD extended its downward correction below 1.0900 following Wednesday's Fed-inspired rally. Mixed PMI data from Germany and the Euro area make it difficult for the Euro to preserve its strength and cap the pair's upside ahead of US data.
Gold price retreats from record peak amid some profit-taking, Fed rate cut bets favour bulls
Gold price (XAU/USD) retreats after hitting a fresh record high earlier this Thursday and trades just above the $2,200 round-figure mark during the first half of the European session, still up for the second straight day.
Bitcoin price could hit a new ATH, but there’s a caveat to this bounce
Bitcoin’s weekly sell signal seems to have played out without providing a dip into a key range. This premature bounce could be a short squeeze that eventually catches the eager bulls off guard.
SNB unexpectedly cuts Deposit Rate by 25 bps to 1.50%
Following its quarterly monetary policy assessment on Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members decided to cut the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate by 25 basis points (bps) from 1.75% to1.50%.