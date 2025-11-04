AUD/JPY faces selling pressure as RBA keeps interest rates steady at 3.6%, as expected

The AUD/JPY pair slumps to near 100.40 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has held its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 3.6%. This is the second straight meeting when the RBA has maintained a status quo.

The RBA was already expected to do so as inflation at both the consumer and the wholesale level accelerated in the third quarter of the year.

Last week, the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at a faster pace of 1.3% in the third quarter of the year against estimates of 1.1% and the prior reading of 0.7%. In the same period, Producer Price Index (PPI) grew by 1%, faster than estimates of 0.8% and the prior reading of 0.7%.

Additionally, the RBA has also stated that “recent inflation data indicates inflationary pressure may persist in the economy”.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen (JPY) has attracted slight bids on hopes that Japan’s Ministry of Finance could intervene in currency markets to support the currency against one-sided moves. One-sided and rapid moves are being seen" in yen trading, Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said at a news conference on Tuesday, Dow Jones newswire reported. She added that officials continue to monitor the situation "with a strong sense of urgency."

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.03% 0.06% -0.08% 0.09% 0.24% 0.22% 0.08% EUR -0.03% 0.03% -0.11% 0.06% 0.21% 0.19% 0.05% GBP -0.06% -0.03% -0.14% 0.03% 0.18% 0.16% 0.01% JPY 0.08% 0.11% 0.14% 0.18% 0.33% 0.30% 0.16% CAD -0.09% -0.06% -0.03% -0.18% 0.15% 0.13% -0.01% AUD -0.24% -0.21% -0.18% -0.33% -0.15% -0.02% -0.16% NZD -0.22% -0.19% -0.16% -0.30% -0.13% 0.02% -0.14% CHF -0.08% -0.05% -0.01% -0.16% 0.01% 0.16% 0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

The Japanese currency has been underperforming its peers as investors turn clueless about when the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates again since Sanae Takaichi has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Japan. Takaichi has been seen following former PM Shinzo Abe’s fiscal policies that favor higher public spending, which undermines the appeal of the Japanese Yen.