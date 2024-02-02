AUD/JPY edges higher to near 96.80 after rebounding from two-month lows, US NFP eyed

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
Share:
  • AUD/JPY recovers from a two-month low at 95.50 recorded on Thursday.
  • A Reuters Poll expects RBA to maintain its current interest rate of 4.35% in the February meeting.
  • The previous week’s foreign investment might have supported the Japanese Yen.

AUD/JPY continues to gain ground, recovering from the two-month low at 95.50 observed in the previous session. The cross trades higher around 96.80 during the European session on Friday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) has found support from an improved Australian money market, contributing to the strength of the AUD/JPY cross.

Furthermore, the better-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) data from Australia underpinned the Aussie Dollar, subsequently underpinning the AUD/JPY cross. The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released the PPI (YoY) for the fourth quarter, reporting an improvement with a growth rate of 4.1%, surpassing the previous growth of 3.8%.

On Thursday, a Reuters Poll showed an expectation that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could maintain the current interest rate of 4.35% in its upcoming February meeting. Furthermore, former RBA board member Warwick McKibbin suggested that the Australian cash rate may remain around 4.5% for an extended period.

The Australian Dollar has faced challenges, as bond traders have increased their expectations of early interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) following an unexpectedly weak quarterly inflation report. Futures markets are fully pricing in 50 basis points reductions in 2024, with the first adjustment anticipated in August.

The Bank of Japan's (BoJ) hawkish stance has provided support for the Japanese Yen (JPY). Additionally, the escalated geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might have driven the investors towards the safe-haven Japanese Yen, consequently capping the advances of the AUD/JPY cross.

The Japanese Yen might have gained support from the influx of foreign investment. For the week ending January 26, Foreign Bond Investment in Japan recorded inflows of ¥382.9 billion, a significant turnaround from the previous week's outflows of ¥43.5 billion. Additionally, Foreign Investment in Japanese Stocks rebounded during the same week, rising to ¥720.3 billion compared to the previous week's ¥287 billion.

AUD/JPY: important levels to watch

Overview
Today last price 96.78
Today Daily Change 0.60
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 96.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.14
Daily SMA50 96.82
Daily SMA100 96.33
Daily SMA200 95.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.6
Previous Daily Low 95.5
Previous Weekly High 97.88
Previous Weekly Low 96.92
Previous Monthly High 97.88
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 95.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 95.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 95
Daily Pivot Point S3 94.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.78

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD closes in on 1.0900 ahead of US NFP

EUR/USD closes in on 1.0900 ahead of US NFP

EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.0900 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar is struggling to find its feet, allowing the Euro to stretch higher amid an upbeat mood. All eyes now remain on the US NFP data release. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.2750, awaits US jobs data

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.2750, awaits US jobs data

GBP/USD is consolidating the previous recovery above 1.2750 in the European trading hours on Friday. A hawkish BoE stance and risk appetite are boding well for the pair, as traders await the US Nonfarm Payrolls data for a fresh directional impetus. 

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates above $2,050 ahead of US jobs report

Gold consolidates above $2,050 ahead of US jobs report

Gold price (XAU/USD) oscillates in a narrow range above $2,050 in the European session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady slightly below 3.9% as investors move to the sidelines ahead of the January labor market data from the US.

Gold News

Bitcoin could see a bullish surge as on-chain metrics hint recovery

Bitcoin could see a bullish surge as on-chain metrics hint recovery

Bitcoin price tests resistance at $43,000, recovering from a week-long slump. Bitcoin on-chain metrics signal a likelihood of a BTC price rally. BTC profit-taking by whales has declined, paving the way for extended price gains. 

Read more

January NFP Forecast: Solid growth in US Nonfarm Payrolls could challenge narrative of early Fed rate cuts

January NFP Forecast: Solid growth in US Nonfarm Payrolls could challenge narrative of early Fed rate cuts

The Nonfarm Payrolls report is expected to show that the US economy added 180,000 jobs in the first month of 2024, down from a whopping 216,000 jobs created in December. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures