AUD/JPY edges higher on improved risk sentiment with de-escalated geopolitical tensions

- AUD/JPY gains ground as no significant geopolitical developments over the weekend.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for calm after an Iranian official stated no immediate plan for retaliation.
- The Japanese Yen faces challenges as BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that the central bank must keep the loose monetary policy as underlying inflation remains below its 2% target.
AUD/JPY snaps its two-day losing streak on Monday as risk-on sentiment returned, with no significant geopolitical developments over the weekend. Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, urged for calm after an Iranian official stated that there is no immediate plan for retaliation to the reported Israeli missile strike. Blinken made these remarks while addressing the press on Friday after the G7 meeting of foreign ministers in Capri, Italy, as reported by "The Guardian".
The Australian Dollar (AUD) edges higher alongside the higher domestic equity market. The ASX 200 Index gains ground for the second consecutive session on Monday, with the increase in metals prices, including Iron Ore, Copper, and Gold. These movements coincide with a reduction in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which has uplifted market sentiment.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) encounters obstacles following dovish remarks from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda during a seminar hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics on Friday, as per Reuters’ report. Ueda stated that the BoJ must sustain loose monetary policy for the foreseeable future as underlying inflation remains "somewhat below" its 2% target, and long-term inflation expectations are still close to 1.5%. He also indicated that the Japanese central bank is "very likely" to raise interest rates if underlying inflation continues to rise and may commence reducing its bond-buying in the future, although the timing remains undecided.
Daily Digest Market Movers: AUD/JPY appreciates on risk-on sentiment
- On Monday, the People's Bank of China maintained its Loan Prime Rates (LPR) at 3.45%. The LPR functions as a benchmark rate for Chinese banks in setting interest rates for loans extended to their clients. This decision could potentially influence the Australian market, given the close trade relationship between the two countries.
- The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has announced a new tariff on US goods. Specifically, China has imposed a duty of 43.5% on imports of propionic acid from the United States. This chemical is extensively utilized in various sectors including food, feed, pesticides, and medical applications.
- Japan’s National CPI, excluding fresh food but including fuel costs, increased 2.6% year-over-year in February, decelerating from a four-month high of 2.8% in January and falling below forecasts of 2.7%. The slowdown was attributed to mild increases in food prices, although it remained above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target due to the weakness of the Yen and high commodity prices.
- On Thursday, Bank of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi stated that the pace of future rate hikes would probably be much slower than that of its global counterparts in recent policy tightening. This is because the impact of rising domestic wages has yet to be fully transmitted to prices, as reported by Reuters.
- Analysts at Rabobank suggested that stronger Japanese economic data, coupled with stronger expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may raise rates again later this year, would likely provide the Japanese Yen (JPY) with broad-based strength. They posit that if Japanese real household incomes turn positive later this year, there is a possibility of another BoJ rate hike.
- According to a Westpac report, while the central bank signaled that rates are unlikely to be raised further, greater confidence in the inflation outlook is required before contemplating the possibility of rate cuts.
Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY moves above the major level of 99.50
The AUD/JPY traded around 99.70 on Friday. The breakthrough above the significant support level of 99.65, coupled with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) persisting above the 50 level, indicates an evolving bullish sentiment for the pair. The psychological level of 100.00 appears as the barrier, following the major level of 100.50 and April’s high of 100.81. On the downside, the AUD/JPY cross could find immediate support at the psychological level of 99.50. A break below this level could lead the pair to approach the psychological level of 99.00. A break below this level could push the pair to navigate the region around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 98.67 and major level of 98.50.
AUD/JPY: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.09%
|-0.10%
|-0.14%
|-0.36%
|-0.03%
|-0.33%
|-0.08%
|EUR
|0.09%
|-0.01%
|-0.05%
|-0.26%
|0.06%
|-0.23%
|0.00%
|GBP
|0.09%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.27%
|0.06%
|-0.24%
|0.01%
|CAD
|0.13%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.22%
|0.10%
|-0.19%
|0.05%
|AUD
|0.36%
|0.26%
|0.26%
|0.22%
|0.32%
|0.03%
|0.28%
|JPY
|0.03%
|-0.06%
|-0.07%
|-0.11%
|-0.33%
|-0.30%
|-0.06%
|NZD
|0.34%
|0.25%
|0.25%
|0.21%
|-0.01%
|0.31%
|0.28%
|CHF
|0.08%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.28%
|0.04%
|-0.24%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces to 0.6450 on renewed US Dollar weakness
AUD/USD is strongly bid in Asian trading on Monday, staging a solid recovery amid a renewed weakness in the US Dollar. Risk sentiment remains in a better spot, despite the simmering US-Chian trade war and the PBOC's status quo.
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0700 as US Dollar softens
EUR/USD is recovering ground toward 1.0700 in the Asian session on Monday. The pair regains lost footing, as markets remain upbeat and weigh negatively on the safe-haven US Dollar. Markets reposition ahead of key Eurozone and US data due later this week.
Gold extends retreat below $2,400 as cautious optimism sets in
Gold price is extending losses below $2,400 in the Asian trading hours on Monday. Gold price moves away from record highs even as the US Dollar weakens amid calm markets. Firmer US Treasury bond yields collaborate to the downside in the bright metal.
Meme coin madness returns after Bitcoin halving concludes
As Bitcoiners and cryptocurrency enthusiasts continue to celebrate the fourth Bitcoin halving, capital overflows are channeling into meme coins, causing key sector players to rally.
Dollar Index in view ahead of data
Ahead of this week’s US GDP first estimate print and the PCE Price Index numbers, the US Dollar Index will likely be a watched market. Buyers remain firmly at the wheel. YTD, we are nearly +5.0%, with April on track to close higher for a fourth consecutive month, up +1.5% MTD.