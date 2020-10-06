AUD/JPY drops below 76.00 on downbeat Aussie trade numbers, RBA in focus

- AUD/JPY extends losses from the highest in two weeks to revisit the sub-76.00 area.
- Australia’s Trade Balance drops to 2,643M in August versus 5,154M forecast.
- Market optimism pauses amid concerns over US President’s health even as he left Walter Reed after COVID-19 treatment.
AUD/JPY drops to the intraday low of 75.86, currently around 75.92, during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Tuesday. The pair recently reacted to a downbeat August month trade numbers for Australia while paying a little heed to the ANZ Job Advertisements for September.
Australia’s headline Trade Balance slipped from 4,294M in July to 2,643M in August. Details suggest that the Exports shrank more than -3.4% prior to -4.2% whereas Imports also weakened from 6.2% to 2.0%. On the contrary, the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s (ANZ) Job indicator for September rose past-1.6% previous readouts to +7.8%.
Other than the data, the pair also dropped as the latest video of US President Donald Trump pushed market players to doubt his breathing capacity despite leaving the hospital earlier in the day. The Republican leader said to feel “20 years younger” after the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment.
Against this backdrop, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises 0.20% whereas Australia’s ASX 200 drops over 0.30% by the time of the press. Further, the S&P 500 Futures marks 0.14% loss after probing the mid-September highs the previous day.
Moving on, market players are waiting for the monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), up for conveying outcome at 03:30 GMT, followed by the Aussie budget release of 08:30 GMT.
While the RBA is expected to stand pat on its current monetary policy, the tone in the rate statement will be the key. Further, the Australian government is expected to announce tax cuts after unveiling details of infrastructure spending the previous day.
It’s worth mentioning that the risk catalysts, mainly relating to US President Trump’s health, will be the key to determine near-term market moves.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a confluence including 50-day SMA, a five-week-old falling trend line and a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of June-August upside, near 76.20/25, AUD/JPY buyers are likely to remain troubled.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
