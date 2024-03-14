AUD/JPY climbs closer to 97.90, buoyed by prospect of RBA considering rate hikes

- AUD/JPY continues to move in a positive direction as RBA hinted at increasing policy rates.
- RBA Governor Michelle Bullock anticipates that inflation will not return to its target until 2026.
- Japanese Yen faces challenges on reduced expectations for an early interest rate hike by BoJ.
AUD/JPY extends its upward trajectory for the third consecutive session, reaching around 97.90 during European trading hours on Thursday. The AUD/JPY cross receives upward momentum as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) continues to hint at the possibility of further rate hikes.
RBA Governor Michelle Bullock recently emphasized that inflation in Australia is primarily "homegrown" and "demand-driven," fueled by the robust labor market and increasing wage inflation. The RBA does not foresee inflation returning to its target until 2026.
However, the decline in the S&P/ASX 200 Index, driven by losses in financial-linked shares despite gains in iron ore miners, may have exerted downward pressure on the Australian Dollar. Consequently, this has limited the advance of the AUD/JPY cross.
On the other side, the Japanese Yen (JPY) encounters hurdles amid reduced expectations for an early interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Additionally, the prevailing risk-on sentiment diminishes demand for the safe-haven JPY, thereby acting as a tailwind for the AUD/JPY pair.
However, Japanese media outlets have indicated that more BoJ policymakers are supporting the notion of a policy shift at the upcoming policy meeting, as significant pay hikes by major companies bring the 2% price stability target within reach. The higher-than-expected producer inflation data from Japan reinforces the belief that the BoJ could initiate rate hikes soon.
On Wednesday, Japan's spring wage negotiations revealed that firms have yielded to the demands of the country's largest trade union confederation, Rengo, agreeing to pay increases of 5.85% this year, surpassing 5.0% for the first time in 30 years. Furthermore, Japan's largest industrial union, UA Zensen, reported on Thursday that the average pay rise offered by 231 service-sector firms has reached the highest level on record since 2013.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|97.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.01
|Daily SMA50
|97.46
|Daily SMA100
|97.08
|Daily SMA200
|95.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.96
|Previous Daily Low
|97.24
|Previous Weekly High
|98.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.28
|Previous Monthly High
|99.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0950, as US data loom
EUR/USD trades on a weaker note below 1.0950 in the early European session on Thursday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key economic data from the US docket. Speeches from the ECB policymakers will be also closely eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD finds fresh demand and rises above 1.2800 in the European session on Thursday. A modest rebound in the US Dollar and a cautious market mood could keep the gains capped ahead of the top-tier US economic data releases.
Gold price remains depressed amid renewed USD buying, looks to US data for fresh impetus
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's recovery move from the $2,150 area, or the weekly low and comes under some selling pressure on Thursday.
XRP price declines ahead of SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline, crypto expert comments on XRP ETF
XRP price is consolidating below its 2024 peak of $0.7440. On Thursday, the altcoin is trading at $0.67, ahead of a key deadline in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
US Retail Sales: Economists expect consumption to rebound in February
The US Census Bureau will publish the country’s Retail Sales report today, which is expected to show that the headline Retail Sales number will reverse the 0.8% monthly contraction seen in the first month of the year.