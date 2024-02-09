AUD/JPY bulls gain ground as RBA and BOJ monetary policies diverge

- The AUD/JPY pair stands at 97.409 showing 0.50% gains in the last session of the week.
- The main reasons for the upward movements are the divergent RBA and BoJ monetary policy, which benefit the Aussie.
- Daily Chart indicators show strong buying momentum while four-hour indicators flash overbought conditions.
- Despite the looming correction, the overall trend is bullish.
In Friday's session, the AUD/JPY was observed rising to 97.40, registering a t gain of 0.50. This performance is primarily shaped by the contrasting economic stances of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ). With the daily chart indicating a bullish momentum and the bulls asserting their dominance, the prevailing outlook seems positive. However, the four-hour chart shows indicators have entered the overbought zone, suggesting a potential for imminent correction.
In line with that, recent statements by the RBA Governor Bullock suggest a balanced perspective with the potential for future interest rate changes. The possibility remains open for both an increase or a standstill, subject to inflation and economic growth. The market expects the RBA's first rate cut in August, with a total easing of 50 bp anticipated for the year. In contrast, the Bank of Japan BoJ maintains a dovish stance, with Governor Ueda affirming that accommodative financial conditions may continue after the current negative rates era. As per the latest data, the likelihood of rate liftoff from the BoJ is forecasted for June, with only 25 bps of tightening for the rest of 2024, and as long as markets bet on a dovish BoJ, the pair may see further upside.
AUD/JPY technical analysis
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) boasts a positive trajectory within positive territory, suggesting buyers maintain control in line with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram which reveals diminishing red bars, suggesting that the buyers are in command. On a broader perspective, the pair resides above the 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). This emphasizes that bullish forces hold a firm grip on the larger time frames with the bears nowhere to be found.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Moving to the four-hour chart, the momentum switches somewhat. Key performance indicators have approached overbought levels, suggesting an imminent correction. A closer look at the RSI confirms this forecast as it ventures into overbought territory. The MACD confirms this pattern as well, with its green bars gradually shrinking. In summary, whilst the bulls seem to be gaining ground currently, an impending correction looms as short-term momentum indicators align to suggest a pullback.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|96.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.01
|Daily SMA50
|96.68
|Daily SMA100
|96.4
|Daily SMA200
|95.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.04
|Previous Daily Low
|96.53
|Previous Weekly High
|97.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.5
|Previous Monthly High
|97.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0800 after US CPI revisions
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains slightly below 1.0800 in the American session on Friday. Following the downward revision to the monthly December CPI print, the US Dollar struggles to gather strength and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 as USD fails to gather strength
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.2600 on Friday as the US Dollar finds it difficult to stay resilient against its major rivals. The data from the US showed that the monthly CPI increase for December got revised lower to 0.2% from 0.3%.
Gold retreats below $2,030 as US yields push higher
Gold retreated below $2,030 after spiking toward $2,040 with the immediate reaction to US inflation revisions. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds comfortably above 4.1%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin rises ahead of schedule
The crypto market capitalisation has hit new highs since 12th January, passing the $1.75 trillion mark. The market has confidently moved into a state of greed, which we also last saw a month ago.
Key events in developed markets next week
The main data highlights in the US next week will be the release of core inflation data along with retail sales, which are expected to come in soft given auto sale numbers. In the UK, keep an eye out for a flurry of data releases including services inflation and wage growth.