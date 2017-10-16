AUD: 0.80 level an anchor point amid lack of catalysts - ING

It's a fairly eventful week in the Australian domestic calendar with the September labour market report (Thu) in the spotlight; market consensus is looking for a slowdown in the pace of monthly job gains (+15k), although this will still be seen as signs of a tighter labour market, according to analysts at ING.

Key Quotes

“Some good data needed for the AUD after the disappointing retail sales figures earlier this month.”

“We'll also get the October RBA meeting minutes (Tue) - as well as a couple of central bank speakers in Ellis (Tue) and Bullock (Wed). AUD moved lower after the RBA's Harper recently failed to rule out a rate cut, though we think markets may have overreacted to this. Expect AUD/USD to remain anchored around the 0.80 level in 4Q17 amid the lack of any major directional catalysts.”