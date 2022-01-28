ATVI Stock Forecast: Activision Blizzard inches higher as investors prepare for earnings

- NASDAQ: ATVI gained 0.15% during Thursday’s trading session.
- The Metaverse is legitimized with Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
- Activision Blizzard shares have remained lower despite Microsoft’s offer of $95 per share.
NASDAQ: ATVI saw its recent skid snapped on Thursday as the video game maker looks to head into its earnings week with some positive momentum. Shares of ATVI gained 0.15% on Thursday and closed the trading session at $78.90. It was another bleak day for tech stocks as the NASDAQ tumbled a further 1.4% to extend its month-long decline to start the year. It was Activision Blizzard’s first positive day in six sessions since its acquisition by tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was first announced. Shares of Microsoft were up as well on Thursday, as the company rebounded nicely following a strong quarterly earnings report earlier this week.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
The sudden acquisition of Activision Blizzard shows that Microsoft is serious about both the gaming industry and the Metaverse. While thus far most discussion of the Metaverse has been about companies like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), but Microsoft’s backing has provided a whole new level of legitimacy. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard’s partnership will be one of the first implementations of the gaming industry in the Metaverse, and potentially a sign of things to come as big tech shifts its focus to this new iteration of the internet.
Activision stock news
One part of the acquisition that has some Activision Blizzard shareholders unsettled is that the stock has not climbed anywhere near the $95 that Microsoft offered for the company. While it’s likely just short-term tech weakness that has suppressed Activision Blizzard’s share price, it is interesting to see how the market is viewing the deal. It is expected that the deal will not close until 2023, but usually in a takeover like this, the share price of the acquired company reaches the offered price.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1150 after disappointing German GDP data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a meaningful rebound and trades below 1.1150 in the early European session. The data from Germany showed that the GDP contracted by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, not allowing the shared currency to attract investors. Later in the session, the PCE inflation data will be featured in the US economic docket.
GBP/USD regains 1.3400 on Brexit optimism, US PCE eyed
GBP/USD is extending its rebound from five-week lows above 1.3400 amid an upbeat mood. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss eyes significant progress in Brexit talks by February. Report over UK PM Johnson’s future leadership deferred. US PCE inflation in focus.
Gold drops to three-week low, ascending trend-line breakdown in play
Gold continued losing ground for the third straight day and dropped to a three-week low. The Fed's hawkish stance, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to the slide.
Why Bitcoin has entered a new bear market
Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021.
Apple share price set to rise after another record quarter
With the Nasdaq closing at its lowest level in seven months yesterday, the Apple share price has also found itself on the end of the recent weakness in tech shares, down over 12% from its record highs in early January.