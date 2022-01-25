ATVI Stock Forecast: Activision Blizzard dips lower ahead of Microsoft earnings call

- NASDAQ: ATVI fell by 1.70% during Monday’s trading session.
- Activision Blizzard could see its games thrust into the mainstream spotlight.
- Microsoft is set to release its FY2022 Q2 earnings on Tuesday after the close.
NASDAQ: ATVI was unable to carry the momentum over from its acquisition by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) last week. On Monday, shares of ATVI fell by 1.70% and closed the trading session at $79.97. Volatility was the name of the game on Monday as the markets opened the day deep in the red. The Dow Jones was down by over 1,100 basis points while the NASDAQ looked to be heading even further into correction territory as the tech-heavy index was down by 4.9%. Miraculously, all three major indices closed the session in the green marking one of the more dramatic single-day swings in recent history.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
With Microsoft taking over Activision Blizzard’s gaming library and eSports division, the gaming industry could be in for a lot of Halo and Call of Duty. While these titles certainly dominate sales charts already, with Microsoft taking over franchises like Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty, and World of Warcraft, we could see some of these titles move to Xbox exclusives in the future. They could also begin to dominate the eSports world, which would shift a large part of the fanfare towards Microsoft titles. The sell off in Sony’s stock could be an overreaction, but there is no doubt that Microsoft now owns some of the marquee franchises in the global gaming market.
Activision stock news
On Tuesday, Microsoft will kick off the big tech earnings season by reporting its second quarter 2022 FY earnings after the closing bell. While earnings and revenue are expected to jump on a year over year basis, Wall Street will be taking particular interest in the tech giant’s figures for its gaming revenues. Given its recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard which isn’t expected to officially close until 2023 FY, this could be one of the last quarters to make backwards looking comparisons too after the deal is completed
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot near 1.1300 after mixed IFO data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.1300 early Tuesday as investors eye headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved modestly in January. On a negative note, IFO Current Assessment Index declined to 96.1 from 96.9.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.3500
GBP/USD edged higher toward 1.3500 on Tuesday but struggled to preserve its recovery momentum. With safe-haven flows allowing the dollar to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals, the pair reversed its direction and started to push lower toward 1.3450.
Gold consolidates near $1,840, downside seems limited amid risk-off
Gold stays firmer around intraday high as bulls brace for yearly resistance break. Firmer inflation expectations add to the fears of hawkish Fed, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed.
Ethereum shifts away from ETH 2.0
Ethereum will be moving away from ETH 1.0 and ETH 2.0 as the protocol undergoes significant changes. Core developers on the network are referring to the stages on the blockchain as the “execution layer” and “consensus layer.”
Activision Blizzard dips lower ahead of Microsoft earnings call
Activision Blizzard could see its games thrust into the mainstream spotlight. Microsoft is set to release its FY2022 Q2 earnings on Tuesday after the close.