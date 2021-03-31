AT&T Inc. (T stock) price and forecast gains as market shift to value stocks continues

NYSE:T added 0.56% on Tuesday as the broader markets remained unsettled.

AT&T is banking on HBO Max to make the streaming industry a three-horse race.

A luxury car company implements AT&T’s wireless technology to bring its vehicles into the future.

NYSE:T has been a popular reopening stock for value investors with what is considered a strong industry moat, as well as an attractive 7% dividend yield. On Tuesday, AT&T continued its upward trajectory in 2021 by adding 0.56% to close the trading session at $30.73, and outpacing the broader markets during another choppy day. Shares remain slightly ahead of its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, but AT&T and other consumer cyclicals struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the telecom conglomerate trails the S&P 500 index by nearly 50% over the past 52-weeks.

AT&T does have one golden ticket that it is banking on to prop it's struggling DirectTV satellite business: HBO Max. The streaming wars were perceived to be a two-horse race between Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Disney+ (NYSE:DIS), but AT&T has announced that they are anticipating to have 70 million subscribers by the end of 2021. To do this, AT&T and HBO are planning an aggressive international expansion that will see the streaming service reach over 60 new international markets this year.

Wall Street seems to agree as a couple of analysts have upgraded AT&T lately on the strength of HBO Max and simultaneous Warner Brothers movie launches, as well as the growing 5G market. Even luxury car brand Maserati has pegged AT&T to implement its 4G LTE service inside their vehicles as well as being able to stream from the Warner Brothers library via the WarnerMedia RIDE technology.