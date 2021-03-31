AT&T Inc. (T stock) price and forecast gains as market shift to value stocks continues

- NYSE:T added 0.56% on Tuesday as the broader markets remained unsettled.
- AT&T is banking on HBO Max to make the streaming industry a three-horse race.
- A luxury car company implements AT&T’s wireless technology to bring its vehicles into the future.
NYSE:T has been a popular reopening stock for value investors with what is considered a strong industry moat, as well as an attractive 7% dividend yield. On Tuesday, AT&T continued its upward trajectory in 2021 by adding 0.56% to close the trading session at $30.73, and outpacing the broader markets during another choppy day. Shares remain slightly ahead of its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, but AT&T and other consumer cyclicals struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the telecom conglomerate trails the S&P 500 index by nearly 50% over the past 52-weeks.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
AT&T does have one golden ticket that it is banking on to prop it's struggling DirectTV satellite business: HBO Max. The streaming wars were perceived to be a two-horse race between Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Disney+ (NYSE:DIS), but AT&T has announced that they are anticipating to have 70 million subscribers by the end of 2021. To do this, AT&T and HBO are planning an aggressive international expansion that will see the streaming service reach over 60 new international markets this year.
Is T Stock a good investment?
Wall Street seems to agree as a couple of analysts have upgraded AT&T lately on the strength of HBO Max and simultaneous Warner Brothers movie launches, as well as the growing 5G market. Even luxury car brand Maserati has pegged AT&T to implement its 4G LTE service inside their vehicles as well as being able to stream from the Warner Brothers library via the WarnerMedia RIDE technology.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD has bounced toward 1.1750 as the dollar backs off its highs ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. ADP figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?
American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.