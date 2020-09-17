Atlanta Fed's GDPNow edges higher to 32% for Q3 after Thursday's data

The real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States is expected to grow by 32%, up modestly from 31.7% on September 16th, in the third quarter of 2020, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's latest GDPNow report showed on Thursday.

"After this morning's housing starts report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter real residential investment growth increased from 39.3% to 46.1%," the publication read.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen gaining 0.1% on the day at 93.20.