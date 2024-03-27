ASX 200 Index follows the top performing Health Care and Consumer Staples sectors.

Wall Street experienced losses across all three US benchmarks due to profit booking and market revaluations.

Barton Gold has initiated a $4 million capital-raising effort to progress its Tunkillia and Tarcoola projects.

The ASX 200 Index edges higher to near 7,820 on Wednesday, retracing its recent losses from the previous session. The Health Care and Consumer Staples sectors were the top performers, with notable gains seen in Aft Pharmaceuticals, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Skin Elements, and Wingara AG. However, Australian shares experienced a slip at the open, mirroring modest losses across all three benchmarks in the United States (US). Investors opted to take some profits and reevaluate market valuations.

Furthermore, Australian consumer prices came in softer than expected, which could enhance market sentiment, thereby providing support to the domestic equity market. In February, the Monthly Consumer Price Index (YoY) rose by 3.4%, consistent with previous levels but slightly below the anticipated 3.5%. Still, the latest reading pointed to the lowest since November 2021. This softer figure could prompt the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to consider a dovish stance on the interest rate trajectory.

The top performing stocks in the ASX 200 Index included Polynovo, which rose by 4.29% to 2.19; Johns Lyng Group, with a gain of 4.31% to 6.29; and Helia Group, up by 3.23% to 3.84. Conversely, the top losers were Incitec Pivot, declining by 2.40% to 2.85; Arcadium Lithium, down by 4.06% to 4.02; and Waypoint REIT, which fell by 0.55% to 2.50. The A-VIX experienced a significant decline, dropping by 0.51 points or 4.82% to reach 10.04. Meanwhile, the All Ordinaries Index is up, gaining 24.70 points or 0.31% to reach 8,061.40.

Global bank messaging network SWIFT has confirmed that a new interlinking solution could facilitate financial institutions conducting various transactions using central bank digital currency (CBDC) and other types of digital tokens.

Barton Gold's $4 million capital raising initiative to advance its South Australian projects has garnered firm commitments from investors in Australia, Europe, and the US. The fundraising will comprise a $3 million placement at an issue price of $0.24 per share, along with a $1 million purchase plan for issuing 4.1 million new shares.