ASX 200 Index continues its winning streak, which began on March 15.

Australian equity market gains grounds despite a lower Wall Street overnight.

Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet with American executives on Wednesday.

Adam Neumann made a bid to acquire the bankrupt WeWork for more than $500 million.

The ASX 200 Index recovers its intraday losses. It continues its winning streak following the Westpac Consumer Confidence data from Australia, which fell 1.8% to 84.4 in March 2024 from 86.0 in February, easing from 20-month highs. This development has bolstered market sentiment, leading to speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would not adopt a hawkish stance. On Tuesday, the index trades higher around 7,790, up by 0.25% at the time of writing. However, Wall Street experienced a modest weakness overnight.

Today sees a significant drop in the A-VIX, plummeting 2.26% to 10.82. The All Ords is down by 0.25% at 8,051. Among the top performers within the ASX 200 Index, Elders surged by 5.04% to 9.38; Beach Energy rose by 4.61% to 1.82; and Premier Investments climbed by 2.99% to 31.56. The bottom performing stocks are Atlas Arteria, which dipped by 0.49% to 5.12; Arcadium Lithium, which experienced a 4.99% decline to 4.19; and Idp Education, which dropped by 3.51% to 17.46.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet with American business leaders in Beijing on Wednesday, following up on his November dinner with U.S. investors in San Francisco. The meeting was initiated by Evan Greenberg, the chief executive of US insurer Chubb. Among the attendees are Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on US-China Relations, and Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council.

The Chamber of Commerce suggests that lifting the uranium mining ban in Western Australia (WA) could lead to a yearly economic boost of $1 billion and the creation of 9,000 jobs. A report by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia (CCIWA) echoes the call by the Liberal party for a change in attitude towards uranium mining in WA.

Lithium Universe has completed a study to identify a suitable port location for importing spodumene to its proposed Bécancour lithium refinery in Canada. The company concluded that the optimal port would be located in Bécancour, approximately 2.5 kilometers from the refinery site in Québec.

Mitre Mining has made significant discoveries at the Cristal target within its newly-acquired Cerro Bayo project in Chile, uncovering outcropping silver-gold vein extensions boasting impressive grades of up to 32,849 grams per tonne of silver and 298.6 grams per tonne of gold.

Adam Neumann, the former chief executive and co-founder of WeWork, has recently bid to acquire the bankrupt co-working company for more than $500 million.