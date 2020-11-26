AstraZeneca likely to run new trial on COVID-19 vaccine – Bloomberg

AstraZeneca's Chief Executive Pascal Soriot announced on Thursday that they could run a new global trial to evaluate the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine candidate, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the company is likely to start a new trial to assess the performance of the lower dosage separate from the trial that is already underway in the US.

Market reaction

The lack of activity in the financial markets makes it difficult to see if this headline had an impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was posting small daily gains at 92.05.