Asia's top FX forecaster says Yuan will end 2020 as one of the worst performing currencies - Bloomberg

MUFG Bank Ltd., which topped the currency-forecasting stakes for the region in the final quarter of 2019, thinks trade tensions will return and China's Yuan will end 2020 as one of emerging Asia's worst-performing currency, according to Bloomberg.
Key quotes
People are very bullish and they’re not really seeing any clouds in the sky for the yuan. They are kind of acting as if Trump is going to be a very different creature when it comes to trade this year.
The crusty cake of protectionism that sort of enveloped the global economy is still going to be there.
China is like a runner with a 120-kilogram of debt on its back. Even though they’re able to run faster for a little while, eventually they’ll get tired again.
Yuna has appreciated by more than 4 percent over the four months on expectations for US-China trade truce. The two nations signed a phase-one trade deal this week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades China data-led uptick above 0.6900
The AUD bulls lose momentum and fade the uptick fuelled by the in-line with estimates Chinese Q4 GDP and upbeat activity numbers. AUD/USD now slips back below the 0.69 handle, as the focus shifts to the US data flow.
USD/JPY clings to minor gains around 110.20
USD/JPY's intraday charts are reporting bullish exhaustion. The ongoing pullback could be extended to 110.00 or lower as key indicators are reporting weakening of bullish momentum. The 4-hour chart RSI is diverging in favor of the bears.
Onward and Upwards
With significant downside risks to the global economy turned aside, and worries over a possible recession diminishing, there is a sprouting belief supported by evidentiary proof in the data that global growth could gain momentum over the coming months.
Gold: MACD offers bearish signal for first since November
A gold price indicator is offering a bearish signal for the first time in nearly two months. While the MACD has turned bearish, the candlestick arrangement on the daily chart is indicating the price pullback from six-year highs above $1,600 may be over.
GBP/USD: Probes five-week-old falling trendline near 1.3080
GBP/USD stays positive around a one-week high while taking the bids to 1.3080 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair confronts a short-term key resistance trend line following its U-turn from a multi-month-old rising support line.