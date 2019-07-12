- Asian stocks lack clear directional bias amid renewed trade tensions.
- Risk assets could pick up a strong bid if Chia trade data betters estimates.
Asian equity markets are trading mixed at press time with upside likely capped by caution ahead of China trade data and renewed Sino-US trade tensions.
As of writing, Japan’s Nikkei index is trading 0.16% higher at 21,677 while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is down 4 points at 6,712.
Stocks in New Zealand and Hong Kong are trading flat-to-negative while South Korea’s Kospi is flashing moderate gains. The Shanghai Composite is adding 13 points or 0.44% at 2,930.
China data scheduled for release later today is expected to show the country’s trade surplus widened to CNY 284.674 billion in June from May’s print of CNY 279.12 billion.
Exports are forecasted to rise 21.4%, having risen by 7.7% in May while imports are forecasted to rise 8.3% following May’s drop of 2.5%.
A better-than-expected export data – a sign of uptick in global demand – and an upbeat imports data – a sign of healthy domestic demand – will likely put a bid under the global risky assets.
The gains, however, may not happen or could be short-lived, if details reveal a surge in China’s surplus with the US. That will likely irk Washington, emboldening Trump to take more impose more punitive tariffs on Chinese goods.
It is worth noting that President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping announced a trade truce after their meeting in Japan last month.
Negative headlines, however, are once again beginning to emerge. Trump said on Thursday that China was not living up to promise it made on buying the US far products.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD probing key trendline hurdle, focus on Eurozone industrial output
EUR/USD is chipping away at key trendline hurdle. Breakout may remain elusive if Eurozone data disappoints expectations. China trade data is expected to show a surge in exports in CNY terms.
GBP/USD retraces some gains amid lack of fresh catalysts, USD pullback
With the US Federal Reserve policymakers keep favoring the easy monetary policy, pessimism surrounding the UK couldn’t derail the GBP/USD pair’s recovery as it trades near 1.2525 amid initial Friday session.
USD/JPY: Recovery fizzles, drops back to 108.30 on USD selling
The USD/JPY overnight recovery lost legs near 108.60 after the US dollar ran through fresh offers across its main peers and knocked-off the rates back towards the 108 handle.
Gold pulls back amid trade jitters, lack of fresh catalysts
Easy money concerns triggered risk-on sentiment, taking buyers off the yellow metal. The US-China trade stalemate continues while the US refrained from blacklisting Iranian Foreign Minister.
The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy
Rates have once again turned. The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th. It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.