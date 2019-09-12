Asian stocks rise to six-week highs on easing US-China trade tensions

- Asian stocks hit six-week highs on Trump's decision to delay tariff hike.
- ECB is expected to cut rates and restart the quantitive easing program.
Asian stocks are better bid with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares trading at six-week highs, courtesy of the easing US-China trade tensions.
The index is currently trading 0.20% higher on the day at 512, the level last seen on Aug. 1.
Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei index is currently reporting 0.85% gains and shares in South Korea and Australia are adding at 0.80% and 0.35%, respectively.
The Shanghai Composite index is trading in a sideways manner and the shares in Hong Kong are down 0.54%.
The S&P 500 futures are also up more than 0.30%. The stock futures picked up a bid after the US President Donald Trump delayed an additional increase in tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods by two weeks to Oct. 15.
Trump's goodwill gesture has come a day after China announced exemption for some US products like industrial grease from a recent round of tariffs.
The gradual de-escalation of trade tensions is boding well for the Asian equities and riskier assets in general. For instance, China's offshore Yuan hit three-week highs against the US Dollar in early Asia and the US treasury yield rose to a one-month high of 1.76%.
Focus on the ECB
The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to dole out fresh stimulus on Thursday. The bank is expected to cut rates at least by 10 basis points to -0.50% and announce the restart of bond purchases from October.
It is worth noting that the market is priced for a 10 basis point rate cut. For instance, the two-year German yield is currently down more than 40 basis points from the current deposit rate of -0.40%.
The equities, therefore, may come under pressure, if the ECB delays the quantitative easing program.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Remains stuck at key resistance despite trade optimism
EUR/USD has bounced back above 1.10, but the bias remains bearish, as the range breakdown confirmed on Wednesday is still valid. Trump delayed the imposition of 5% extra tariffs on $250B worth of Chinese goods by two weeks to Oct. 15.
GBP/USD: Slips below 61.8% Fibo. on the break of 1-week-old support-line
Having breached one-week-old rising trend-line, the GBP/USD pair declines below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July-September downpour as it flashes 1.2330 quote on the chart during early Thursday.
USD/JPY extends the gains on 108.00 amid trade progress
USD/JPY is bid for the fourth straight day and hovering near fresh six-week tops reached at 108.17. The rise could be associated with the US 10-year treasury yield's recovery to 1.76% amid US-China trade optimism.
Gold: Bottoming below 1500s, bears look for a break of 1480
Gold remains heavy despite the bottoming signals below the 1,500s. The August support line has been broken but bears are not committing to short positions, likely as geopolitical uncertainties remain on the boil.
Asian stocks rise to six-week highs on easing US-China trade tensions
Asian stocks are better bid with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares trading at six-week highs, courtesy of the easing US-CN trade tensions. The index is trading 0.20% higher on the day at 512, the level last seen on Aug. 1.