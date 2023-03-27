Asian Stock Market: Mixed performance as the market awaits more clarity on banking front

- US and European stock futures edge higher amid hope for banking system protection.
- Cautious investor sentiment following a decline in Deutsche Bank shares and the increase in default risk.
- US authorities reassure investors with strong fundamentals and tightened regulations for the banking system.
Asian stock futures softened on Monday, exhibiting mixed performance, while US and European stock futures inched higher amid hopes that authorities were taking action to protect the global banking system. This comes even as the cost of insuring against default approaches alarming levels.
Earlier reports indicated that First Citizens Bank was in advanced discussions to acquire Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC).
Investor sentiment remained cautious following an 8.5% decline in Deutsche Bank shares on Friday and a significant increase in the cost of insuring its bonds against default risk. Credit default swaps (CDS) for numerous other banks also experienced sharp increases.
Forecasting the market mood based on Monday's early price action is not advisable, especially during a rapid change in the global banking landscape. The current CDS levels for European banks are only slightly lower than those seen during the peak of the European financial crisis in 2013. These elevated CDS levels could have widespread effects on the stock market.
Despite concerns about European banks, US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and the US Treasury Department have reassured investors of the strong fundamentals within the US banking system. Following the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), US regulations tightened significantly, and regular stress tests have theoretically made the US financial system more robust.
In contrast, the European banking system faces a unique set of challenges due to the diverse economic circumstances of its member countries. The bloc is further divided into sub-blocks, each with varying levels of financial stability and regulatory frameworks. This heterogeneity adds complexity to the overall health and stability of the European banking system.
ChinaA50 and HK50 futures traded in the red, while the Nikkei225 remained in the green. The market is still waiting for more information regarding the condition of major American and European banks. As this information becomes available, market participants will better understand the global banking landscape and its implications for stock markets.
Investors need to stay informed and exercise caution. As authorities work to address the challenges faced by the global banking sector, market sentiment will likely remain jittery in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
